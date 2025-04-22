Lewis Hamilton makes brutal admission as Ferrari struggles continue at Saudi Arabian GP

After another difficult Ferrari outing, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton cut a frustrated figure post-race at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, sensationally revealing that he did not feel comfortable in the SF-25 for 'one second' during the race.

Hamilton is continuing to adapt to the red car following his move to the team in 2025, but is finding things very difficult, all the while, team-mate Charles Leclerc impresses, picking up a podium in Jeddah.

Hamilton, meanwhile, ended the race in P7, 39 seconds behind the race winner and 31 seconds behind his team-mate.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton was asked if he felt comfortable at any point during Sunday's race, to which he replied: "No, there wasn't one second."

"Clearly the car is capable of being P3 so Charles did a great job today so... I can't blame it on that."

Hamilton has no words over Ferrari F1 performance

When further prompted over whether he could explain why the same wasn't happening for him, Hamilton retorted: "No," ending the interview after just 30 seconds.

Hamilton has consistently suggested this year that fans should lower their expectations as he takes time to get to grips with the new machinery, but as the weeks go by and the 24-race calendar roars on, questions will only persist over why such an experienced champion like Hamilton is finding the challenge so tricky?

Rookie Ollie Bearman scored points on debut when stepping into the Ferrari prior to his first full F1 season, and Kimi Antonelli has proved his adaptability instantly in Hamilton's old Mercedes seat.

Of course, Hamilton does have one sprint race victory under his belt for the Scuderia, but from the outside looking in, that appears to be the only time that things have clicked for him in the SF-25 so far.

With a two week break until the next grand prix in Miami, Hamilton will hope that he and his team can find some solutions to his ognoing troubles.

