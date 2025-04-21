FIA release official explanation after Max Verstappen hit with Saudi Arabian Grand Prix penalty

Post-race in Saudi Arabia, the FIA released an official explanation as to why Red Bull star was hit with a penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen started on pole position and led the race in the early stages in Jeddah, but lost the lead to McLaren star Oscar Piastri after being forced to serve a five-second penalty at his first pit stop after he was punished by the race stewards.

This came about as a result of a turn one incident at the start of the race, with Piastri having made a fast start and taking the inside line, with Verstappen trying to hang it out around the outside before eventually cutting the turn and continuing in the lead.

Despite the incident being noted by the race stewards, Verstappen did not concede the position to Piastri, with his punishment announced shortly afterwards.

Post-race in Saudi Arabia, the FIA has now revealed the official reason that the stewards punished the four-time champion.

Why was Verstappen penalised at the Saudi GP?

The FIA document reads: "The Stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence and determined that car 81 had its front axle at least alongside the mirror of Car 1 prior to and at the apex of corner 1 when trying to overtake Car 1 on the inside. In fact, Car 81 was alongside Car 1 at the apex.

"Based on the Driver’s Standards Guidelines, it was therefore Car 81’s corner and he was entitled to be given room. Car 1 then left the track and gained a lasting advantage that was not given back. He stayed in front of Car 81 and sought to build on the advantage.

"Ordinarily, the baseline penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage is 10 seconds.

"However, given that this was lap one and turn one incident, we considered that to be a mitigating circumstance and imposed a 5-second time penalty instead."

