Red Bull chief Christian Horner reveals protest verdict after Max Verstappen penalty

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has confirmed that the team would put new evidence to the race stewards following Max Verstappen's penalty at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but stopped short of confirming an official protest.

The reigning world champion was forced to serve a five-second penalty during the race after a turn one incident with McLaren star Oscar Piastri in which the stewards deemed he gained an advantage.

The stewards ruled that the Australian had been alongside Verstappen at the apex of the corner, giving him a legitimate shot at the corner, and meaning that the Red Bull driver should have conceded the lead to the McLaren driver.

Horner brings evidence to press conference

Speaking to the media after the race with screenshots of Max Verstappen's onboard footage from the incident to hand, Horner said: "Obviously, we spoke to the stewards after the race. They think it was a slam dunk.

"So the problem is, if we're to protest it, then they're going to most likely hold their line.

"We'll ask them to have a look at the onboard footage that wasn't available at the time. We'll put this [screenshots of Verstappen's onboard camera] in front of them first, but I think it's highly unlikely."

Horner continued, explaining why the team did not tell their driver to hand the position to Piastri and avoid the punishment.

"I thought it was very harsh," Horner added. "We didn't concede the position because we didn't believe that he'd done anything wrong. You can quite clearly see at the apex of the corner that Max is clearly ahead. The rules of engagement were discussed previously, and it was a very harsh decision.

"If we'd have given it up, the problem is you then obviously run in the dirty air as well and you are then at risk with George [Russell], so the best thing to do was at that point we got the penalty, get your head down, keep going.

"We were in good shape. We had to serve the five-second penalty, and thereafter, on the same basic stint as Oscar he finished 2.6 seconds behind, so without that five-second penalty today it would have been a win. But there's always going to be a difference of opinion over a very marginal decision like that."

