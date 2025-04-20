F1 Results Today: Penalty sinks Max Verstappen as championship lead changes

Max Verstappen saw an early penalty sink his hopes of a race win at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri taking victory to lead the Formula 1 drivers' championship for the first time in his career.

The Australian leapfrogged team-mate Lando Norris with the result, handed to him when Verstappen was handed a five-second penalty for using the run-off area to avoid being overtaken into the first corner.

Norris made a good effort to limit the damage caused by his qualifying crash on Saturday, making it up from 10th to fourth place and only being kept off the podium by a great finish from Charles Leclerc, who became the first Ferrari driver to finish on the podium in a grand prix this season.

A first lap collision between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly kept up the circuit's 100% record of having a safety car deployed, sending the pair out of the race and allowing for some strategic shenanigans for a few bold teams in the bottom half of the order.

F1 Results: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +2.843sec

3. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +8.104sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +9.196sec

5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +27.236sec

6. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +34.688sec

7. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +39.073sec

8. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +1:04.630sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:06.515sec

10. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1:07.091sec

11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1:15.917sec

12. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +1:18.451sec (including 10 second penalty)

13. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1:19.194sec

14. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1:39.723sec

15. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber] - +1 lap

16. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1 lap

17. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1 lap

18. Gabriel Bortoleto [Sauber] - +1 lap

19. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - DNF

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

