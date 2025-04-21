Max Verstappen feels the sting of FIA stewards as Lando Norris suffers setback

Red Bull star and reigning world champion Max Verstappen remains third in the Formula 1 drivers' standings despite an impressive weekend at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, whilst McLaren star Lando Norris has suffered a setback in his pursuit of a maiden championship.

Verstappen secured a stunning pole position in Jeddah on Saturday but was unable to convert that into a win, with Oscar Piastri instead running out the victor with a gap of 2.843 seconds over the Dutchman.

That must sting for Verstappen given that he was handed a five-second penalty by the race stewards after an incident at turn one, following which he refused to hand the lead to Piastri, despite having left the track and not made the corner.

The FIA later announced that the stewards had deemed that the four-time champion had left the track and gained a lasting advantage. As a result, Verstappen was forced to sit idle for five seconds in his pit box when stopping for a tyre change, handing Piastri the lead, with the Dutchman never able to get close and challenge him after that.

Piastri's win now means he leads the drivers' championship, with his team-mate Norris falling from the top spot for the first time in 2025.

Norris endured a tough weekend once again as F1's triple header ended, crashing in qualifying on Saturday in Q3, although he recovered well to P4 on Sunday. That result, however, wasn't good enough to keep him above his team-mate in the championship, with Norris now second and trailing Piastri by 10 points.

With that said, let's take a look at how both the drivers' and constructors' standings look in full after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 2025 drivers' standings after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 2025 constructors' standings after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 188 2 Mercedes 111 3 Red Bull 89 4 Ferrari 78 5 Williams 25 6 Haas 20 7 Aston Martin 10 8 Racing Bulls 8 9 Alpine 6 10 Sauber 6

