F1 2025 Results: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix official final classification with penalties applied

After an intense race under the lights in Jeddah, the FIA has confirmed the official final classification for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Round five of the Formula 1 season was won by McLaren star Oscar Piastri, with the young Aussie able to edge reigning world champion Max Verstappen to take his third win of 2025.

The pair were involved in a controversial turn one incident at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with Verstappen handed a five-second penalty which was served at his first pit stop. Arguably, that proved crucial in the end, with the Red Bull star finishing the race just 2.843 seconds behind his rival.

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc rounded out the podium places with an impressive drive for Ferrari, whilst Lando Norris recovered from his crash in qualifying to go from P10 to P4.

Whilst in recent weeks there have been some dramatic post-race penalties handed out, including disqualifications, this time, only one penalty was applied to the finishing times, with Liam Lawson handed a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage whilst fighting with Alpine's Jack Doohan. As a result of this penalty, Lawson drops down to P12 in the final race results.

F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix results: FIA final classification

Here is the official final classification from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA.

* - Liam Lawson was handed a 10-second time penalty having been adjudged to have left the track and gained an advantage.

Fastest Lap

Lando Norris - 1:31.778 on lap 41



2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means that the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.

Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which had stood in place since 2019.

However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.

The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

