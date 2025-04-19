close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash

Red Bull star Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday night as McLaren rival Lando Norris suffered a devastating crash in Jeddah.

Verstappen set a blistering lap time of 1:27:294secs to snatch his second pole of the season, edging Oscar Piastri by just 0.010secs.

Pole position has proved crucial so far in 2025, with the car starting at the front of the order going on to win every grand prix so far this campaign. Verstappen and Red Bull will hope that trend continues on Sunday.

Aside from Verstappen's brilliance, the biggest story coming out of qualifying is undoubtedly Norris' crash in Q3.

The Brit had looked strong in Q1 and Q2, but made an error on his first hot lap in the final stage of qualifying, getting a snap of the car that he was unable to correct and, as a result, smashing his car into the barriers at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Norris will now start Sunday's race down in P10.

With that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full, including Q3 lap times.

F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying

Q3

Position Driver Team Lap Time / Gap
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.294
2 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.010
3 George Russell Mercedes +0.113
4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.376
5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.572
6 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.870
7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.907
8 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.910
9 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.073
10 Lando Norris McLaren NO TIME

Eliminated in Q2

Position Driver Team
11 Alex Albon Williams
12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls
13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
14 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls
15 Ollie Bearman Haas

Eliminated in Q3

Position Driver Team
16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
17 Jack Doohan Alpine
18 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber
19 Esteban Ocon Haas
20 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen issues statement as FIA announce Red Bull star’s Saudi GP penalty verdict

Related

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris edges championship rival as Red Bull star in damaging crash
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP2

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris edges championship rival as Red Bull star in damaging crash

  • Yesterday 20:28
FIA confirm RB star under investigation after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix incident
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

FIA confirm RB star under investigation after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix incident

  • Yesterday 17:35

Latest News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash

  • 2 uur geleden
Bahrain Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles again as Max Verstappen thrashed by McLaren

  • Today 17:06
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star set for Cup Series return as official statement released

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR threat revealed as insider shares fiery details from behind-the-scenes drivers' meeting

  • Today 14:15
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:31
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x