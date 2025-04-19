F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash
Red Bull star Max Verstappen took a stunning pole position at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday night as McLaren rival Lando Norris suffered a devastating crash in Jeddah.
Verstappen set a blistering lap time of 1:27:294secs to snatch his second pole of the season, edging Oscar Piastri by just 0.010secs.
Pole position has proved crucial so far in 2025, with the car starting at the front of the order going on to win every grand prix so far this campaign. Verstappen and Red Bull will hope that trend continues on Sunday.
Aside from Verstappen's brilliance, the biggest story coming out of qualifying is undoubtedly Norris' crash in Q3.
The Brit had looked strong in Q1 and Q2, but made an error on his first hot lap in the final stage of qualifying, getting a snap of the car that he was unable to correct and, as a result, smashing his car into the barriers at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Norris will now start Sunday's race down in P10.
With that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full, including Q3 lap times.
F1 Results Today: Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying
Q3
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time / Gap
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.294
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.010
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.113
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.376
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.572
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.870
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.907
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.910
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.073
|10
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|NO TIME
Eliminated in Q2
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|15
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
Eliminated in Q3
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen issues statement as FIA announce Red Bull star’s Saudi GP penalty verdict
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen shines in Saudi Arabia as McLaren star in costly crash
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton struggles again as Max Verstappen thrashed by McLaren
- Today 17:06
NASCAR star set for Cup Series return as official statement released
- Today 15:00
NASCAR threat revealed as insider shares fiery details from behind-the-scenes drivers' meeting
- Today 14:15
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Today: Rockingham start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 12:31
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP SAUDI ARABIA 18 - 18 Apr
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun