F1 boss says Verstappen 'wrong' for Mercedes with many downsides

A Formula 1 team boss has warned that Mercedes should not, or will not, bring in Max Verstappen if he leaves Red Bull in the near future.

Talk of the Dutchman's unhappiness has steadily increased over the last year, with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko even admitting that he's concerned about the current drivers' champion's future at the team.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff is a long-time admirer of the 27-year-old, and made no secret of his desire to make a move when weighing up a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton over the course of last season, before instead opting to take a chance on rookie Kimi Antonelli.

And Williams team principal James Vowles thinks that with the young Italian and George Russell behind the wheel at the Silver Arrows, there is no need to upset the apple cart.

Speaking to media ahead of last weekend's Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Vowles said: “I think there is more performance to be added through Max.

“I don't think anyone in the room would deny that he is extraordinary in what he can do, and Japan was, for me, jaw-dropping.

“Well done to him, but he comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge and I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car, and with one that's on the way up. So I personally don't think that's a place for him.”

Verstappen refuses to discuss Red Bull future

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for Verstappen, with his victory in Suzuka his only triumph with five grands prix in the books.

Speculation over his future has been hot topic of debate during each race weekend, with former F1 star Ralf Schumacher recently suggesting Verstappen could quit Red Bull in the coming months if results don't improve.

Verstappen has remained tight-lipped on the issue, and refused to elaborate on rumours during a press conference in Jeddah, where he told Sky Sports' David Croft to 'focus on commentating'.

It was another disappointing weekend last time out for the 64-time race winner, who finished second behind Oscar Piastri in Jeddah after receiving a costly five-second time penalty during the early stages.

With the Miami GP next up on the schedule, he currently sits third in the drivers' standings behind leader Piastri and his McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris.

