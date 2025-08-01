Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull after months of speculation

F1 world champion Max Verstappen has brought the hottest story in the sport to a close this week.

After months of speculation that he may leave Red Bull at the end of the season, the Dutchman has finally given a definitive answer to the question.

Verstappen has kept tight-lipped on the matter as he tries to keep his faltering drivers' title ambitions on track, but has now confirmed he will remain with the Milton Keynes-based outfit for next season at least.

Speaking to media ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, he said: "I've never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well, and that's why I had nothing really to add.

"But I think it's time to basically stop all the rumours, and for me it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.

"I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.

"And when you're not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kind of things – and I never did."

Verstappen targets positive result in Budapest

Verstappen's immediate focus is firmly on matters on the track, with a positive result imperative at the upcoming race at the Hungaroring after back-to-back grands prix without a podium finish.

He currently occupies third spot in the drivers' standings behind leader Oscar Piastri and his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

With the constructors' title also set to go the way of the iconic British outfit for the second year in succession, Verstappen is facing up to the prospect of ending the year without a championship triumph to celebrate for the first time since 2020.

It promises to be a challenging period for both driver and Red Bull - who recently parted company with team principal Christian Horner - with new engine regulations coming into force next season set to have a big impact across the grid.

