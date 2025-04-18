close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue

F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue

F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue

F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue

McLaren have been beaten by a shock rival in first practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles also continuing in Jeddah.

Whilst McLaren ended the session with Lando Norris in P2 and last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri in fourth, split by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, it was Alpine's Pierre Gasly who topped the timings in FP1.

Gasly set a lap time of 1:29:239 around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, edging Norris by just 0.007 of a second as he backs up his strong showing in Bahrain last time out.

Elsewhere, as mentioned, reigning world champion Verstappen continued to struggle with instability in his RB21, only able to set a time quick enough for P9 in the session, with Lewis Hamilton one place ahead in P8 and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda one place behind in P10.

With that said, let's take a look at the results and times in full from FP1 and how the order is looking ahead of FP2 later in the day.

F1 FP1 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time
1Pierre GaslyAlpine1:29.239
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.007
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.070
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.102
5Alex AlbonWilliams+0.367
6George RussellMercedes+0.379
7Carlos SainzWilliams+0.540
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.576
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.579
10Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.582
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.668
12Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+0.677
13Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.695
14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.737
15Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.772
16Jack DoohanAlpine+0.944
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1.344
18Ollie BearmanHaas+1.356
19Esteban OconHaas+1.790
20Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.799

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place after FP1 on Friday, April 18, at 8pm (local time) and 6pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in your location click here.

READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 12:52
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set for extreme weather conditions
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set for extreme weather conditions

  • Yesterday 21:00

Latest News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP2

F1 Results Today: Lando Norris edges championship rival as Red Bull star in damaging crash

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 Academy 2025

F1 Academy 2025: Meet the 18 drivers competing for this year's title

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion Kyle Larson announces racing series switch verdict

  • 3 uur geleden
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

FIA confirm RB star under investigation after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix incident

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Off The Track

NASCAR claim to have 'indisputable' evidence against Jordan's 23XI and FRM in ongoing lawsuit

  • Today 17:05
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue

  • Today 16:52
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x