F1 Results Today: McLaren BEATEN in Saudi as Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles continue

McLaren have been beaten by a shock rival in first practice at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen's Red Bull struggles also continuing in Jeddah.

Whilst McLaren ended the session with Lando Norris in P2 and last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri in fourth, split by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, it was Alpine's Pierre Gasly who topped the timings in FP1.

Gasly set a lap time of 1:29:239 around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, edging Norris by just 0.007 of a second as he backs up his strong showing in Bahrain last time out.

Elsewhere, as mentioned, reigning world champion Verstappen continued to struggle with instability in his RB21, only able to set a time quick enough for P9 in the session, with Lewis Hamilton one place ahead in P8 and team-mate Yuki Tsunoda one place behind in P10.

With that said, let's take a look at the results and times in full from FP1 and how the order is looking ahead of FP2 later in the day.

F1 FP1 Results: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time 1 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.239 2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.007 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.070 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.102 5 Alex Albon Williams +0.367 6 George Russell Mercedes +0.379 7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.540 8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.576 9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.579 10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.582 11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.668 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.677 13 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.695 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.737 15 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.772 16 Jack Doohan Alpine +0.944 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.344 18 Ollie Bearman Haas +1.356 19 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.790 20 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +1.799

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place after FP1 on Friday, April 18, at 8pm (local time) and 6pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in your location click here.

