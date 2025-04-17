F1 Practice Today: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 heads to Saudi Arabia this weekend for the fifth race in the first six weeks of the season, with high temperatures expected.
Friday will play host to two practice sessions in Jeddah, followed by Saturday's final practice session and qualifying for Sunday's all-important race.
It was Oscar Piastri who got the better of his team-mate Lando Norris in Bahrain, with the Australian sealing pole position on Saturday and then producing a dominant race win in Sakhir.
Norris remains in the lead of the championship however, by a slender margin of three points as the McLaren drivers gradually escape the clutches of Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
The Dutchman endured a nightmare race last time out, where his Red Bull not only struggled for pace but the team also fumbled both of his pit stops, prompting a crisis meeting immediately after the grand prix.
Verstappen has three practice sessions to get reacquainted with his RB21 in Saudi Arabia as the grid prepares for their third consecutive weekend of F1 action.
F1 Practice times - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, April 18, 2025) with FP1 at 4:30pm local time (AST) and FP2 later on at 8pm.
Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 4:30pm in Jeddah, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 8pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, April 18 2025
Local time (AST): 4:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 9:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 8:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 6:30am Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 2:30pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 11:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 9:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 11pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 7:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 10:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 3:30pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 3:30pm Friday
China (CST): 9:30pm Friday
India (IST): 7pm Friday
Brazil (BST): 10:30am Friday
Singapore (SST): 9:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST): 4:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, April 18 2025
Local time (AST): 8pm Friday
United States (EDT): 1pm Friday
United States (CDT): 12pm Friday
United States (PDT): 10am Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 6pm Friday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 7pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 3am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 1am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 2:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 11am Friday
Japan (JST): 2am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 7pm Friday
Egypt (EET): 7pm Friday
China (CST): 1am Saturday
India (IST): 10:30pm Friday
Brazil (BST): 2pm Friday
Singapore (SST): 1am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 8pm Friday
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, April 19 2025
Local time (AST): 4:30pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 9:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 8:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 6:30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2:30pm Saturday
Central European Summer Time (CEST): 3:30pm Saturday
Australia (AEST): 11:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 11pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 7:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 10:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 3:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 3:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 9:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 7pm Saturday
Brazil (BST): 10:30am Saturday
Singapore (SST): 9:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 4:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

