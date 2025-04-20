F1 Race Today: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, and how to watch live on TV

Formula 1 hits the Jeddah Corniche Circuit today (Sunday, April 20) for the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The race in Jeddah marks round five of the 2025 F1 season, and so far, we have seen three different grand prix winners in Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Piastri has tasted victory twice in China and Bahrain, whilst Norris and Verstappen's wins came in Australia and Japan, respectively.

Despite Piastri's two wins, it is his team-mate Norris who tops the drivers' standings ahead of Sunday's race, with the Aussie in second. Of course, four-time champion Verstappen is not too far behind as he looks to secure a fifth consecutive title.

Meanwhile, McLaren have a commanding lead in the constructors' championship ahead of lights out on Sunday, currently 58 points clear of Mercedes in second, and 80 clear of Red Bull in third.

With that said, it should be an exciting, competitive race, and below, we've got all of the details you need in terms of timings and how you can watch live.

F1 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix start times

The Saudi Arabia Grand Prix kicks off today, Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 6 pm local time (AST), or 1 pm (ET) if you are based in the United States.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 8 PM New York, United States (ET) 1 PM Chicago, United States (CT) 12 PM Denver, United States (MT) 11 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 10 AM London, United Kingdom (BST) 6 PM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 3 AM (Monday) Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 2:30 AM (Monday) Perth, Australia (AWST) 1 AM (Monday) Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 11 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 7 PM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 2 AM (Monday) Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 7 PM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 7 PM Beijing, China (CST) 1 AM (Monday) New Delhi, India (IST) 10:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 2 PM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 1 AM (Monday)

How to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix live on TV today

The 2025 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix can be watched live on ESPN2 in the United States.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China Shanghai TV Guandong Television Channel Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

When was the first Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The first Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in 2021.

Who won the 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The 2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen on the way to winning a fourth consecutive drivers' championship, finishing ahead of Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc on that occasion.

What is the safety car probability at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The safety car probability at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, based on all of the previous races in Jeddah, is 100%.

What is the pit stop time loss at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The pit stop time loss at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is expected to be 19.2 seconds, which includes a 2.5-second stationary stop.

READ MORE: F1 2025: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Related