close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

F1 Results Today: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

F1 Results Today: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

F1 Results Today: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has taken his first win of the 2025 season after a strong drive at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star produced a stunning lap in qualifying on Saturday to snatch pole position away from McLaren's Lando Norris and that appeared to be half the battle at Suzuka, with Norris ultimately unable to make any significant ground on the reigning champion throughout the race.

Norris did, however, come under some pressure from his team-mate Oscar Piastri in Japan. The Aussie got well within DRS range in the closing stages of the race, but was ultimately unable to pass the Brit, such is the difficulty to do so at Suzuka.

Elsewhere, Ferrari bounced back from their DNF disaster in China to gain some solid points at Suzuka, although it was a much more challenging day for Lewis Hamilton than it was Charles Leclerc, with the Brit finishing seventh, three places behind his team-mate.

The Ferrari duo were separated by Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antontelli, whilst Isack Hadjar, Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman rounded out the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order from Suzuka.

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix results

Position Driver Team Time/Gap
1Max VerstappenRed Bull1:31.548
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.423 sec
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+2.129 sec
4Charles LeclercFerrari+16.097 sec
5George RussellMercedes+17.362 sec
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+18.671 sec
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+29.182 sec
8Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+37.134 sec
9Alex AlbonWilliams+40.367 sec
10Oliver BearmanHaas+54.529 sec
11Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+57.333 sec
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+58.401 sec
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+62.122 sec
14Carlos SainzWilliams+74.129 sec
15Jack DoohanAlpine+81.314 sec
16Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+81.957 sec
17Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+82.734 sec
18Esteban OconHaas+83.438 sec
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+83.897 sec
20Lance StrollAston Martin+1 Lap

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: Colton Herta WARNED he has 'so much to lose' by joining Cadillac F1 project

Related

Japanese Grand Prix: FIA confirm Max Verstappen penalty verdict
Japanese Grand Prix

Japanese Grand Prix: FIA confirm Max Verstappen penalty verdict

  • Yesterday 19:00
Lewis Hamilton qualifying incident leads to FIA penalty ahead of Japanese Grand Prix
Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton qualifying incident leads to FIA penalty ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Darlington starting lineup with penalties applied

  • 56 minutes ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

  • 3 uur geleden
Red Bull

Why Red Bull are racing in white at the Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 03:00
Japanese Grand Prix

FIA announce penalty after F1 star caught speeding at Japanese Grand Prix

  • Today 02:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Ross Chastain issues damning team verdict as star PUZZLED by 'terrible performance'

  • Today 01:23
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin denied Darlington pole as Byron stuns rivals with record-breaking lap

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x