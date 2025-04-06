F1 Results Today: Verstappen roars again as Hamilton's Ferrari struggles continue in Japan

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has taken his first win of the 2025 season after a strong drive at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The Red Bull star produced a stunning lap in qualifying on Saturday to snatch pole position away from McLaren's Lando Norris and that appeared to be half the battle at Suzuka, with Norris ultimately unable to make any significant ground on the reigning champion throughout the race.

Norris did, however, come under some pressure from his team-mate Oscar Piastri in Japan. The Aussie got well within DRS range in the closing stages of the race, but was ultimately unable to pass the Brit, such is the difficulty to do so at Suzuka.

Elsewhere, Ferrari bounced back from their DNF disaster in China to gain some solid points at Suzuka, although it was a much more challenging day for Lewis Hamilton than it was Charles Leclerc, with the Brit finishing seventh, three places behind his team-mate.

The Ferrari duo were separated by Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antontelli, whilst Isack Hadjar, Alex Albon and Ollie Bearman rounded out the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full finishing order from Suzuka.

F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix results

Position Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.548 2 Lando Norris McLaren +1.423 sec 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +2.129 sec 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +16.097 sec 5 George Russell Mercedes +17.362 sec 6 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +18.671 sec 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +29.182 sec 8 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +37.134 sec 9 Alex Albon Williams +40.367 sec 10 Oliver Bearman Haas +54.529 sec 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +57.333 sec 12 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +58.401 sec 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +62.122 sec 14 Carlos Sainz Williams +74.129 sec 15 Jack Doohan Alpine +81.314 sec 16 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +81.957 sec 17 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +82.734 sec 18 Esteban Ocon Haas +83.438 sec 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +83.897 sec 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 Lap

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

