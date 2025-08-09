Former Lewis Hamilton ally opens up on relationship with Ferrari star

Change your timezone:

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has opened up on the current state of his relationship with his former star Lewis Hamilton.

After 12 incredibly successful seasons with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton decided to leave the team ahead of the 2025 season, heading to Italy and Maranello to join Ferrari.

Half a season into the switch, to say it has been a struggle would be putting it mildly, with Hamilton looking particularly dejected after a rough weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix last time out.

Another driver struggling recently is Kimi Antonelli, the man who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes.

In a show of his class, Hamilton has shown real support to the young Italian driver in recent weeks and months, and speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolff opened up on Hamilton's importance to Mercedes even after his exit, and his own relationship with the British star.

"I think champions recognise other champions,” Wolff said on the dynamic between Hamilton and Antonelli. “And Lewis remains very important to us.

"He was a pillar of our team and will always be part of the Mercedes family, even though he now drives for Ferrari.

“My friendship with Lewis remains unchanged. We talk often, and I think he understands the challenges Kimi faces."

Wolff and Hamilton remain close

Hamilton has supported Antonelli

Hamilton has been supportive of Antonelli’s following the Italian’s downturn in form, encapsulated by a double Q1 exit at Spa and a Q2 departure at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The champion reportedly consoled a teary-eyed Antonelli after his Spa disaster, and afterwards spoke to the media in support of the 18-year-old and everything he had already achieved in F1.

Hamilton has similarly struggled with his form of late, particularly in Hungary, where was unable to score a single point and after qualifying suggested that Ferrari should replace him.

While it has been a season to forget at Ferrari thus far, Hamilton’s former boss believes that the 40-year-old could show his magic of old.

“Maybe it’s linked to driving style. He shouldn’t go anywhere next year. Brand new cars, completely different to drive, new power units that need an intelligent way of managing the energy,” Wolff said to the media after the Hungarian GP.

“That’s absolutely on for Lewis and I hope he stays on for many more years. Certainly, next year is going to be an important one.”

