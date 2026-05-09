Fernando Alonso drives incredibly rare $10m supercar around Monaco

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Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has swapped his race car for an incredibly rare supercar.

Alonso lives in Monaco, as do many F1 drivers, and is regularly seen driving around the streets of the principality in luxury sports cars.

Racing in F1 must feel like a bit of a chore at the moment, only really having battles with his team-mate and the two Cadillac drivers at the back of the grid, but despite that, it doesn't seem as though the two-time F1 world champion has lost his love for cars just yet.

In a video circling on social media, Alonso can be seen driving around the streets of Monaco in a newly-acquired Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde.

This particular model is the only one in the world, and was built exclusively for Alonso. Another video showed an excited Alonso picking up the car from the dock of the Parking de la Digue in Monaco.

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It's understood to have cost the Spaniard around €10million (£8.6million), but that is unlikely to be a problem for Alonso given his eyewatering contract at Aston Martin.

READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

How much longer will Alonso race in F1?

At 44, Alonso will likely be questioning whether or not he has the patience to stick around for an Aston Martin rebuild, after their disastrous start to 2026.

Then again, the Spaniard said last year that he would find it much easier to walk away from the sport should Aston Martin be competing for race wins and podiums this year, whereas he would likely sign a new deal if they were still fighting in the midfield.

But the Silverstone-based outfit have regressed since then, and are not even fast enough to be fighting in the midfield.

The Spaniard has suggested that racing the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race once again could be his next move, and Max Verstappen has recently said that he would like to team up with his F1 rival in that event.

That would be some dream team, and you would not bet against them handing Alonso a third victory in that event, after wins in 2018 and 2019 when he had previously 'retired' from F1, before returning in 2021 and not looking back.

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