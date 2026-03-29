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Antonelli at Suzuka

F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli smashes record as George Russell kept off Japanese GP podium

Antonelli at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli smashes record as George Russell kept off Japanese GP podium

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Kimi Antonelli became the youngest ever leader of the F1 world championship after taking advantage of a convenient safety car to win the Japanese Grand Prix.

For the first time this year though, Antonelli wasn't joined on the podium by team-mate George Russell – instead spraying the champagne with Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.

The race-changing safety car came out in the middle of the pit stop window on lap 22, allowing Antonelli to jump ahead of his rivals, who had all already pitted.

That safety car came out after a huge crash for Haas youngster Ollie Bearman, who was caught off guard by the incredibly high closing speeds seen in F1 this season when he came up to Franco Colapinto at Spoon – getting onto the grass to avoid running into the back of the Alpine and sliding into the outside wall at high speed. Despite some apparent lower leg pain when he exited the car, Haas confirmed that subsequent X-rays showed no fractures.

Oscar Piastri had led most of the race before the stops, flying off the line to pass both Mercedes into Turn 1 before, impressively, keeping George Russell at bay and growing himself a gap of almost two seconds.

Restarting from the front with 25 laps to go, Antonelli was able to use the raw pace of the Mercedes to drive away from the pack with ease – while his team-mate, in traffic, actually lost a place at the start and spent the rest of the race in a furious battle with the Ferraris for the final spot on the podium behind Piastri.

Further down the field, Max Verstappen had another miserable afternoon. With nothing like the pace of the race leaders, he spent most of the race fighting the Alpine of Pierre Gasly for seventh place – a battle which he ultimately lost.

There was one other astonishing story toward the back of the field. Just two weeks after retiring at barely half race distance because of the force of vibrations in his Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso crossed the finish line for the first time in 2026, just days after becoming a father for the first time.

The two-time world champion finished 18th, ahead on the track of Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas and just a lap down on Antonelli.

F1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026

Japanese Grand Prix Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedesWINNER
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+13.722s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+15.270s
4George RussellMercedes+15.754s
5Lando NorrisMcLaren+23.479s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+25.037s
7Pierre GaslyAlpine+32.340s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+32.677s
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+50.180s
10Esteban OconHaas+51.216s
11Nico HulkenbergAudi+52.280s
12Isack HadjarRed Bull+56.154s
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi+59.078s
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+59.848s
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1:05.008s
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1:05.773s
17Sergio PerezCadillac+1:32.453s
18Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1 Lap
19Valtteri BottasCadillac+1 Lap
20Alex AlbonWilliams+2 Laps
NCLance StrollAston MartinDNF
NCOliver BearmanHaasDNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races

Sheona Mountford
Written by
Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist
Sheona Mountford is a motorsport journalist specialising in F1. As a writer and contributor, she covers a wide range of motorsport series from F1 to F1 Academy, responsible for breaking news, live race coverage and in depth analysis of the sport and the culture around it.
View full biography

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