F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli smashes record as George Russell kept off Japanese GP podium
F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli smashes record as George Russell kept off Japanese GP podium
Kimi Antonelli became the youngest ever leader of the F1 world championship after taking advantage of a convenient safety car to win the Japanese Grand Prix.
For the first time this year though, Antonelli wasn't joined on the podium by team-mate George Russell – instead spraying the champagne with Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc.
The race-changing safety car came out in the middle of the pit stop window on lap 22, allowing Antonelli to jump ahead of his rivals, who had all already pitted.
That safety car came out after a huge crash for Haas youngster Ollie Bearman, who was caught off guard by the incredibly high closing speeds seen in F1 this season when he came up to Franco Colapinto at Spoon – getting onto the grass to avoid running into the back of the Alpine and sliding into the outside wall at high speed. Despite some apparent lower leg pain when he exited the car, Haas confirmed that subsequent X-rays showed no fractures.
Oscar Piastri had led most of the race before the stops, flying off the line to pass both Mercedes into Turn 1 before, impressively, keeping George Russell at bay and growing himself a gap of almost two seconds.
Restarting from the front with 25 laps to go, Antonelli was able to use the raw pace of the Mercedes to drive away from the pack with ease – while his team-mate, in traffic, actually lost a place at the start and spent the rest of the race in a furious battle with the Ferraris for the final spot on the podium behind Piastri.
Further down the field, Max Verstappen had another miserable afternoon. With nothing like the pace of the race leaders, he spent most of the race fighting the Alpine of Pierre Gasly for seventh place – a battle which he ultimately lost.
There was one other astonishing story toward the back of the field. Just two weeks after retiring at barely half race distance because of the force of vibrations in his Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso crossed the finish line for the first time in 2026, just days after becoming a father for the first time.
The two-time world champion finished 18th, ahead on the track of Alex Albon and Valtteri Bottas and just a lap down on Antonelli.
F1 Results: Japanese Grand Prix 2026
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|WINNER
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+13.722s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+15.270s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+15.754s
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+23.479s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+25.037s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+32.340s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+32.677s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+50.180s
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+51.216s
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+52.280s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+56.154s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+59.078s
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+59.848s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1:05.008s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1:05.773s
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1:32.453s
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1 Lap
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1 Lap
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2 Laps
|NC
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|NC
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|DNF
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
READ MORE: Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races
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