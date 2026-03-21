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Wheatley in Audi F1 jacket in front of promotional Audi F1 car close up

Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races

Wheatley in Audi F1 jacket in front of promotional Audi F1 car close up — Photo: © IMAGO

Audi announce F1 team principal exit after just two races

Audi have lost their F1 team principal already

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Audi Formula 1 team have announced the surprising exit of their team principal Jonathan Wheatley after just two races of the 2026 championship.

The former Red Bull sporting director had headed up the transition of the team formerly known as Sauber into the new Audi outfit, but is now set to leave the team with immediate effect.

Wheatley became team principal of Sauber during 2025, but will not return in the role for next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix due to 'personal reasons'.

His departure comes ahead of a widely expected move to Aston Martin, rumours of which grow at a rapid pace.

Audi revealed that Mattia Binotto - the former Ferrari team principal who has been taking on a role as the head of the Audi F1 project - will take over team principal duties from the next F1 championship round.

A statement from Audi F1 team read: "As it continues its journey towards the front of the grid, Audi Revolut F1 Team will implement significant changes to its senior management structure.

"Mattia Binotto, Head of Audi F1 Project, will continue leading the team while taking over additional responsibilities as team principal. Since joining at the helm of the project in 2024, Mattia has been in charge of the transformation of the team as Audi prepared for and ultimately entered F1 as a chassis and power unit manufacturer.

"The team's future structure will be fully defined at a later stage, as the organisation continues to adapt to the evolving environment of Formula 1. With the unwavering commitment of Audi AG, Audi Revolut F1 Team will continue progressing towards challenging for championships by 2030."

READ MORE: Christian Horner in 'meeting with Aston Martin team owner'

Will Aston Martin announce a new F1 team principal?

The news surrounding Wheatley and Audi comes as it has been revealed that Aston Martin are looking for a full-time team principal, with F1 legend Adrian Newey wanting to focus more on where his skills lie in car design.

Newey has been acting as team principal as well as managing technical partner since the end of 2025, but amid a disastrous start to the year, has been tasked to find his own replacement for the team principal duties.

Now, Wheatley's resignation from Audi paves the way for the rumoured move to Aston Martin, with Newey and his fellow Brit having worked together before at Red Bull, where they won six constructors' titles together.

Wheatley's first team principal role has lasted just 12 months, with the Brit leading Sauber to a podium and ninth-place finish in the constructors' championship last season.

READ MORE: Alonso on 'hard mental place' as Aston Martin nightmare continues

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F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey Audi Jonathan Wheatley

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