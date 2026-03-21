Christian Horner in 'meeting with Aston Martin team owner'

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As speculation rages over who will replace Adrian Newey as team principal at Aston Martin one familiar F1 name has been raised - Christian Horner.

It is fair to say Aston Martin are a team in crisis, unable to finish a grand prix in the opening two rounds of the 2026 season due to vibrations coming from the Honda power unit.

Those vibrations leave drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll unable to complete a race as they fear permanent nerve damage from prolonged exposure to the car.

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This scenario has provided maximum embarrassment for billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll, team principal Newey and for Honda.

Newey was originally hired as the sport’s foremost design genius to provide a chassis capable of challenging for championships. He was then handed the team principal role in November 2026.

Aston Martin 'looking for a new team principal'

Since then there have been more reports putting forward potential team principal replacements, with current Audi chief (and Newey’s former Red Bull colleague) Jonathan Wheatley now the hot favourite.

However, according to respected BBC insider Andrew Benson, another former Newey Red Bull colleague is also a part of this story - namely the 52-year-old Horner.

Horner in 'Aston Martin meeting' - Benson

Sacked by Red Bull last summer, Horner is now believed to be looking to return to F1, and Benson is reporting that he met with Stroll Sr this week.

Benson though also reports the claim that Newey is opposed to Horner joining the team, and would prefer Wheatley as an acceptable alternative. Aston Martin are also reported to have approached Gianpiero Lambiase - long-time Red Bull race engineer for Max Verstappen.

According to Benson, an offer to Wheatley has been made but any official agreement and transfer could be some way off due to his contract with Audi.

Aston Martin, per several media outlets, are maintaining their position that they will not be entering into speculation, and that Newey remains in his position as team principal and managing technical partner.

Horner has also been linked with a move to Alpine, as part of a group of investors looking to buy a 24 percent stake in the team from Otro Capital. But that could be scuppered by Mercedes, which is in talks to buy the stake.

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