F1 Results Today: Championship battle ALIVE as under-pressure driver demoted

Oscar Piastri bounced back from a disastrous end to last weekend's Australian Grand Prix to spark the Formula 1 title battle into life.

The Australian driver took a dominant win from pole position, managing his tires and easily holding off team-mate Lando Norris to claw back crucial ground in what's expected to be a two-horse championship race.

Norris spent most of the race fending off George Russell with reasonable ease too, the Mercedes trundling around in third place and holding off the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc – missing a front wing endplate from the first corner – and Lewis Hamilton.

However, Norris began to struggle with a brake pedal issue in the closing laps of the race, only barely holding off Russell as he began to lose 4-5 seconds a lap.

Hamilton and Leclerc both passed Max Verstappen into the first corner and looked to be keeping the Red Bull comfortably behind until the Brit came in to switch onto an off-sync two-stop strategy, banking on tyre degradation for the one-stoppers which never came.

Verstappen even caught up and passed Leclerc for fourth place with a handful of laps to go, bringing him back to the place he started the race.

At the other end of the field, the under-pressure pair of Liam Lawson and Jack Doohan did little to help their cases, the second Red Bull driver finishing only ahead of the two struggling Saubers and Yuki Tsunoda, who had to make a long late pit-stop when his front wing snapped apparently of its own accord.

Doohan didn't show awful pace, but picked up his second penalty in as many days for an incident with Isack Hadjar, dropping him down the order and doing nothing to silence the calls for him to be replaced by Gabriel Bortoleto.

F1 Results: Chinese Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +9.748sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +11.097sec

4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +16.656sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +23.211sec

6. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +25.381sec

7. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +49.969sec

8. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +53.748sec

9. Alex Albon [Williams] - +56.321sec

10. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +1:01.303sec

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1:07.195sec

12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1:10.204sec

13. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +1:16.387sec

14. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1:18.875sec

15. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - +1:21.147sec

16. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - +1:28.401sec (with 10-second penalty)

17. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

18. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +1 lap

19. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +1 lap

20. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

