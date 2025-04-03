Further FIA inspections for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari confirmed after Chinese GP drama

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were subject to further car inspections ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix in an official statement confirmed by the FIA.

Following post-race checks at the Chinese GP, Leclerc and Hamilton were both disqualified from the race after the number 16 car was found to be underweight, and the champion's Ferrari was found to have excessive wear on the rear skid.

It meant that their fifth and sixth-place finishes respectively were scratched from the record, and Ferrari are sat down in fifth in the constructors' championship with just 17 points.

Now, it's been confirmed that both of the SF-25's were chosen at random before the disqualifications were announced for some more extensive FIA checks.

The sport's governing body select two cars at random from the top 10 after every race for in-depth inspections, and the Chinese GP saw both Ferrari cars being subject to these inspections.

An official FIA document revealed that they took data from the team regarding some mock pit stops, as well as conducting physical and visual checks during these stops, and reviewed the control unit source code.

The document confirmed that all of the inspected items were found to be in conformity with the sport's technical regulations.

Hamilton's nightmare Ferrari start

Hamilton joined Ferrari at the beginning of 2025, in the hope of once again challenging for a record-breaking eighth world championship title.

Ferrari themselves decided to replace the in-form Carlos Sainz with Hamilton as they look to win their first world title of any kind since 2008, having come within 11 points of winning the constructors' championship in 2024.

However, Hamilton has taken just one point from the first two full-length races of the season, with only a sprint race victory saving his championship points tally.

Hamilton and Leclerc sit down in ninth and 10th in the drivers' championship respectively ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP.

READ MORE: F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related