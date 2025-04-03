F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1 hits Suzuka Circuit this weekend for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the event.
Last time out at the Chinese Grand Prix, McLaren star Oscar Piastri tasted victory after what was a very strong weekend for the Aussie, securing pole position in qualifying and leading home a papaya one-two in Sunday's race.
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton endured a mixed weekend, from the highs of winning the Chinese GP sprint race and his first race in red for Ferrari on Saturday to being disqualified from Sunday's main event, along with team-mate Charles Leclerc.
However, despite Hamilton's dramatic outing, and McLaren's dominance so far this season, all eyes are firmly on Red Bull Racing heading to Japan.
After another tough weekend in China, the team swung their brutal axe once more, demoting Liam Lawson back to their junior team after just two grands prix, with Yuki Tsunoda now making the step up from Racing Bulls in the opposite direction.
The team have come in for a lot of criticism in recent days as a result, and that will only intensify if, as many are predicting, Lawson looks quick again back at the junior team and Tsunoda too struggles at the hands of the RB21.
With that said, this weekend's event is a must-see, and we've got all the details below on session start times and how you can watch it all unfold live.
F1 2025: Japanese Grand Prix start times
The 53-lap race starts on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 2 pm local time (JST), which means a start time of 1 am (ET). Here's the full Chinese Grand Prix weekend schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York, United States (ET)
|Chicago, United States (CT)
|Denver, United States (MT)
|Los Angeles, United States (PT)
|Friday, April 4
|FP1
|10:30 PM (Thursday)
|9:30 PM (Thursday)
|8:30 PM (Thursday)
|7:30 PM (Thursday)
|Friday, April 4
|FP2
|2 AM
|1 AM
|12 AM
|11 PM (Thursday)
|Saturday, April 5
|FP3
|10:30 PM (Friday)
|9:30 PM (Friday)
|8:30 PM (Friday)
|7:30 PM (Friday)
|Saturday, April 5
|Qualifying
|2 AM
|1 AM
|12 AM
|11 PM (Friday)
|Sunday, April 6
|Grand Prix
|1 AM
|12 AM
|11 PM (Saturday)
|10 PM (Saturday)
How to watch the Japanese Grand Prix live on TV
Action from the Japanese Grand Prix is set to be shown live on ESPN in the United States. However, different sessions are set to be shown in different places.
FP1 will be shown on ESPN+, for example, whilst FP2 will be shown live on ESPN2. On Saturday, F1 action returns to ESPN+ for FP3, whilst qualifying will be shown on ESPN2.
Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix will be shown live on ESPN.
With that said, broadcast details do vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Belgium
|RTBF, Play Sports
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Spain
|DAZN F1
|Canada
|RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|India
|FanCode
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1 action in 2025 is also available to watch via F1TV Pro in selected countries.
