F1 Results Today: Home town HEARTBREAK for star driver as Verstappen finally dethroned

The Australian Grand Prix ended in a brilliant shootout between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, with the Brit eventually coming out on top.

Home town hero Oscar Piastri was running second when a late rainstorm hit the track late on, with the McLaren star spinning off into the grass and dropping all the way to the back of the field.

Max Verstappen took an unexpected second place, with the Mercedes of George Russell rounding out the podium after a singularly uneventful race.

The race began in chaotic fashion, starting 15 minutes late thanks to Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar spinning into the wall on the formation lap. The first lap of racing saw two further cars crash out, with Jack Doohan the first to put his car in the wall before Carlos Sainz spun out under safety car conditions.

Fernando Alonso crashed out in the middle of the race, while Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto were both victims of the late rainstorm – bringing out a safety car, which led to a six-lap shootout for the win.

The next three finishers would have been long odds to finish fourth, fifth and sixth, with Alex Albon, rookie Kimi Antonelli (after a late penalty) and Lance Stroll leading home Nico Hulkenberg and the Ferraris – both compromised by a strategy call to stay out on dry tyres during the storm.

F1 Results: Australian Grand Prix 2025

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.895sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +8.481sec

4. Alex Albon [Williams] - +12.773sec

5. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +15.135sec

6. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +17.413sec

7. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +18.423sec

8. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +19.826sec

9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +20.448sec

10. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +22.473sec

11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +26.502sec

12. Yuki Tsunoda [Racing Bulls] - +29.884sec

13. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +33.161sec

14. Oliver Bearman [Haas] - +40.351sec

15. Liam Lawson [Red Bull] - DNF

16. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - DNF

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - DNF

18. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - DNF

19. Jack Doohan [Alpine] - DNF

20. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - DNS



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

