Red Bull F1 star CRASHES to delay start of Australian Grand Prix

The start of the Australian Grand Prix was delayed by a devastating crash on the formation lap in the rain in Melbourne.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar didn't even make it around to the grid on his Formula 1 debut, spinning on the formation lap in the wet conditions and breaking his rear wing.

Hadjar stepped out of the car and appeared unharmed, but the incident resulted in an aborted start for the whole field as a recovery vehicle made it out onto the track to retrieve the car.

Following the incident, the Australian GP's start time has been delayed by an extra ten minutes, as the remaining 19 drivers returned to the grid as Hadjar's crash was cleaned off the track.

More to follow...

