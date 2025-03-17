F1 2025 Results: Australian Grand Prix final classification with official penalties applied

After a wet and wild season-opening Australian Grand Prix, McLaren star Lando Norris has put down a marker as he seeks his first Formula 1 world championship.

On a day that started in wet conditions, transitioned to dry, and then went back to wet once again, Norris looked strong throughout, with him and his McLaren team executing tough decisions well all race long.

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Home town HEARTBREAK for star driver as Verstappen finally dethroned

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton penalty decision revealed after Australian GP safety car

Max Verstappen did put up a stern challenge in the slippery conditions, however, and was right on the Brit's gearbox on the final two laps of the race, chasing a late overtake for the win.

George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon rounded out the top five in Melbourne, whilst elsewhere, it was a nightmare start to the season for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton on the seven-time champion's race debut in red.

Hamilton could only manage P10, with his teammate Charles Leclerc in P8, meaning the Italian team took home just five points from the race. A very disappointing day.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the official FIA final classification from the Australian Grand Prix, with any post-race penalties applied.

READ MORE: Popular F1 figure speaks out on Taylor Swift romance

F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix final classification

Position Driver Team Time / Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:42:06.304 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.895 sec 3 George Russell Mercedes +8.481 sec 4 Alex Albon Williams +12.773 sec 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +15.135 sec 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +17.413 sec 7 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +18.423 sec 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +19.826 sec 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren +20.448 sec 10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +22.473 sec 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine +26.502 sec 12 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +29.884 sec 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +33.161 sec 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +40.351 sec - Liam Lawson Red Bull DNF - Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber DNF - Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF - Carlos Sainz Williams DNF - Jack Doohan Alpine DNF - Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls DNS

Fastest Lap

Lando Norris 1:22.167 on lap 43

READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix: F1 rookie crashes on first career lap to bring out safety car

Related