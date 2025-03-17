F1 2025 Results: Australian Grand Prix final classification with official penalties applied
After a wet and wild season-opening Australian Grand Prix, McLaren star Lando Norris has put down a marker as he seeks his first Formula 1 world championship.
On a day that started in wet conditions, transitioned to dry, and then went back to wet once again, Norris looked strong throughout, with him and his McLaren team executing tough decisions well all race long.
Max Verstappen did put up a stern challenge in the slippery conditions, however, and was right on the Brit's gearbox on the final two laps of the race, chasing a late overtake for the win.
George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon rounded out the top five in Melbourne, whilst elsewhere, it was a nightmare start to the season for Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton on the seven-time champion's race debut in red.
Hamilton could only manage P10, with his teammate Charles Leclerc in P8, meaning the Italian team took home just five points from the race. A very disappointing day.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the official FIA final classification from the Australian Grand Prix, with any post-race penalties applied.
F1 2025 Australian Grand Prix final classification
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time / Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:42:06.304
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.895 sec
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+8.481 sec
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+12.773 sec
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+15.135 sec
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+17.413 sec
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+18.423 sec
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+19.826 sec
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+20.448 sec
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+22.473 sec
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+26.502 sec
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|+29.884 sec
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+33.161 sec
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+40.351 sec
|-
|Liam Lawson
|Red Bull
|DNF
|-
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|DNF
|-
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|-
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|DNF
|-
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|DNF
|-
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|DNS
Fastest Lap
Lando Norris 1:22.167 on lap 43
