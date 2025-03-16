Lewis Hamilton penalty decision revealed after Australian GP safety car
Lewis Hamilton penalty decision revealed after Australian GP safety car
The FIA have confirmed the result of an investigation into alleged rulebreaking by Lewis Hamilton at the Australian Grand Prix.
The opening race of the 2025 Formula 1 season saw three safety car periods after a delayed start, as wet conditions sent cars careening off into the barriers all aroudn the Albert Park circuit.
READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix: F1 rookie crashes on first career lap to bring out safety car
Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Gabriel Bortoleto and Liam Lawson all crashed out of the race at various stages, with McLaren also struggling and losing position as the track grew progressively wet towards the end.
Whilst Oscar Piastri tumbled down the order and out of the top ten, although he eventually recovered to P9, Lando Norris managed to return to the lead and emerged victorious at the Australian GP.
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 star CRASHES to delay start of Australian Grand Prix
Hamilton placed under investigation by the FIA
Hamilton's first race with Ferrari was less fortuitous however, with the rain hitting Albert Park at exactly the wrong time, where he slipped down to the tail end of the top ten with Charles Leclerc.
The champion finished the race in P10 after a late overtake from Piastri around the outside at Turn 9, but the result could have been a lot worse for Hamilton.
Following an early safety car after the opening lap of the grand prix, Hamilton was noted by the stewards for failing to maintain a 10-car-length distance behind the safety car.
Hamilton was not the only driver to be noted for this infringement with Fernando Alonso, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson also coming under scrutiny from the stewards for the exact same reason.
All three drivers and Hamilton got away with the error however, and the FIA announced that no penalties would be applied.
READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix hit by red flag after UNUSUAL problem
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 1 uur geleden
'McLaren hypocrisy will STING Piastri' - Australian Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 11 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton penalty decision revealed after Australian GP safety car
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Las Vegas starting lineup with penalties applied
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Home town HEARTBREAK for star driver as Verstappen finally dethroned
- Today 07:15
Carlos Sainz in DEVASTATING Australian Grand Prix crash behind safety car
- Today 06:00