Australian Grand Prix: F1 rookie crashes on first career lap to bring out safety car
Home star Jack Doohan crashed on the first racing lap of the 2025 season to bring out an early safety car.
That first lap came later than expected, with Racing Bulls youngster Isack Hadjar crashing on the formation lap to delay the start by quarter of an hour.
Following the wait, Lando Norris got away well from team-mate Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen, but it was further back where eyes were fixated as Doohan became the second rookie to crash out in the wet conditions.
That brought out a safety car, but it wasn't able to stop Williams' Carlos Sainz from also suffering a huge moment in the wet and crashing out of his debut with the Grove outfit.
More to follow...
