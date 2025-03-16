F1 star PROMOTED after FIA penalty decision
The FIA have announced a race-changing penalty decision after the conclusion of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.
Kimi Antonelli was handed a five-second penalty in the closing stages of the race for an unsafe release in the pitlane, meaning that he was credited with fifth place instead of fourth.
The supposed unsafe release happened during Antonelli's pit stop under the safety car towards the end of the race, when his Mercedes team left him with a close pit exit with Nico Hulkenberg.
Antonelli was placed under investigation, before it was announced just before the chequered flag that he would be given a five-second penalty, which promoted Williams' Alex Albon to fourth.
Mercedes then launched a right of review after the race, however, within the timeframe allowed to submit new evidence.
FIA confirm Mercedes penalty verdict
In an official FIA statement, Formula 1's governing body revealed that Mercedes produced a 'significant and relevant new element which was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned'.
That new element was video from the roll hoop camera on Antonelli's car, which has changed the FIA's mind about awarding Antonelli a penalty.
It means that the race result has now changed, with the young Italian being promoted up to fourth and Albon back down to fifth.
Mercedes' strong day goes from good to even better, after George Russell had already secured a podium for the team, and the FIA's decision means that Mercedes are joint with McLaren at the top of the constructors' standings after race one.
