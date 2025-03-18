Red Bull chief receives BACKLASH after controversial comments

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Helmut Marko has prompted backlash after he called Isack Hadjar's crying at the Australian Grand Prix 'embarrassing'.

Whilst it was Lando Norris who was victorious in Melbourne, the first race of the season will be remembered for its chaotic incidents as the wet weather caused multiple drivers to crash out.

Six drivers failed to complete the grand prix, including the likes of Red Bull's new arrival Liam Lawson, and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

There was also huge disappointment for Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, who failed to make it to the start line after spinning out during the formation lap.

Lando Norris finished ahead of Max Verstappen and George Russell to win in Melbourne

Isack Hadjar crashed out on the formation lap on his F1 debut

Marko hits out at Hadjar after Australia disaster

The 20-year-old cut a dejected figure as he made his way back to paddock as he wiped away the tears on what should have been the biggest day of his career.

Many of the sport's major figures came out in support of stricken racer, including Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"It was quite heart wrenching to see him so gutted in his first grand prix," Horner told media.

"I think the positives he needs to take out of it when he reflects on the weekend. He performed very well through the practices and the qualifying. You forget that these guys are just kids really."

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony - there to see his son make his Ferrari race debut - received widespread praise after rushing to console Hadjar.

"When I saw it happen, my heart just sank for him," Hamilton Sr told Sky Sports.

"Not just for him, for his parents, for everything they've done to work hard to get to this one point, and it's like it's snatched from you."

Hadjar cut e dejected figure as he made his way back to the Racing Bulls garage

Marko, however, took a different view to the racer's reaction, and delivered an incredibly harsh verdict on what transpired in Melbourne.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF, he said: "Isack Hadjar did a little bit of crying after his crash. That was a bit embarrassing."

These comments have prompted backlash online, with fans and pundits alike calling out Marko's attitude to his young driver.

F1 TV presenter Laura Winter criticised Marko's comments on her Instagram account, where she shared a picture of a headline depicting the Red Bull chief's reaction to Hadjar's emotion.

Underneath she wrote: "There is absolutely no place for this attitude in sport. A young man expressing emotion, especially in the heat of the moment, is never embarrassing."

Elsewhere, F1 fans have rushed to Isack Hadjar's defence with one user @charleylouisef1 writing on X: "No one should face shame for expressing their emotions - suppressing them is unhealthy and a stupidly outdated view.

"In a world full of Helmut Marko’s, be Anthony Hamilton."

