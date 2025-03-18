F1 Today: Daniel Ricciardo gets bizarre call up, FIA make official announcement ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo was involved in some bizarre shenanigans at the Australian Grand Prix over the weekend despite not being in attendance.
FIA confirm mandatory rule change for all 10 teams ahead of Chinese Grand Prix
The FIA has announced a major rule change after the first race of the season in Australia.
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on HEATED Ferrari radio messages
Lewis Hamilton has spoken out on the heated radio messages between himself and his new race engineer during Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.
McLaren suffer championship setback after late FIA penalty verdict at Australian Grand Prix
McLaren have suffered their first blow of the season after an FIA decision was reversed.
Popular F1 figure speaks out on Taylor Swift romance
A familiar face from the F1 paddock has opened up on Taylor Swift and her love life.
Latest News
Colton Herta WARNED he has 'so much to lose' by joining Cadillac F1 project
- 1 uur geleden
F1 News Today
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series
Denny Hamlin teases HUGE announcement amid NASCAR rumor
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Jimmie Johnson issues heartfelt message as Cup Series driver makes SHOCK retirement statement
- Today 11:57
McLaren
Hollywood megastar Jay Leno buys new $2 MILLION McLaren supercar
- Today 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Kurt Busch pulls off Ross Chastain 'Hail Melon' after recent track return
- Today 02:00