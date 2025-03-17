Popular F1 figure speaks out on Taylor Swift romance

Popular Formula 1 figure and commentator David Croft has been quizzed on Taylor Swift's love life.

Back when rumors surfaced that Swift was dating Aston Martin star and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, Croft, also known as Crofty, arose as an unlikely Swiftie.

Croft proceeded to cram as many Taylor Swift references into his commentary as possible during the ongoing speculation and has since gone from being a casual follower to a full fanatic.

The commentator even attended the Eras Tour in 2024, decked out in Taylor Swift merchandise as he appeared to have the evening of his life in a series of social media snaps.

Fernando Alonso was jokingly 'linked' to Taylor Swift

David Croft is a proud Swiftie

Crofty delivers verdict on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, their official TikTok account posted a video of an interviewer wandering around the paddock and asking F1 stars random questions.

These included asking James Vowles his favourite type of punctuation, Alex Albon his least favourite shape and whether Pierre Gasly flossed.

Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson were not willing to participate in the fun and games, however, with the champion responding with a simple 'I don't care', and Lawson not even dignifying the interviewer with an answer.

The interviewer eventually met Crofty, and, of course, had to ask the paddock's most open Swiftie about her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

When asked if he thought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will last the year, Crofty replied: "I hope so! They look happy together."

Crofty then appeared to show some concern when he asked: "Why would they not? What do you know that I don't?"

