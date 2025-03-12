Guenther Steiner drops BRUTAL verdict on Cadillac driver plans

An ex Formula 1 team boss has raised questions about a key Cadillac driver decision announced recently.

The legendary manufacturer will enter F1 in a General Motors backed bid in 2026, and have admitted that they will be looking for an American driver to fill one of their two full-time seats.

Whilst Cadillac will want to field an experienced driver to help them on their F1 entry, the team have made no secret of the fact they are eyeing up a young American driver to fit with their brand.

Colton Herta has been named as the favourite for the seat thus far, but still requires the 40 points to obtain a Super Licence which allows a driver to race in F1.

Colton Herta is the favourite to claim the Cadillac seat

Should Cadillac field an American F1 driver?

However, former Haas team principal Steiner has questioned Cadillac’s commitment to field an American driver, and has stated that their young team runs a huge risk by signing a rookie driver.

When asked in an interview with The Race if Haas had ever considered signing an American driver to the US based team, Steiner revealed it was something they had never contemplated.

"It was never a thing [for us] because at the time there were not many around who would have a Super Licence," Steiner said.

"Pairing a young team with a rookie driver who isn't used to racing in Formula 1, it can't be good for either of the two.

Guenther Steiner does not believe Cadillac should run an American driver for the sake of it

"If the driver doesn't succeed you kill his career. If the driver gets upset with the team it's not good for the team.

"There was never an [American] driver [option] there because when we got in, there was not a lot of interest in Formula 1 in the States.

"There is now a few out there. But if it's not successful for an American driver to drive in F1, there's no big positives for it. We had Logan Sargeant in Formula 1 - not many people knew he was American, especially not in America."

