Guenther Steiner drops BRUTAL verdict on Cadillac driver plans
Guenther Steiner drops BRUTAL verdict on Cadillac driver plans
An ex Formula 1 team boss has raised questions about a key Cadillac driver decision announced recently.
The legendary manufacturer will enter F1 in a General Motors backed bid in 2026, and have admitted that they will be looking for an American driver to fill one of their two full-time seats.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton sent BRUTAL warning as Red Bull confirm surprise late exit
READ MORE: F1 chief Christian Horner speaks out on alleged leaked messages after 2024 controversy
Whilst Cadillac will want to field an experienced driver to help them on their F1 entry, the team have made no secret of the fact they are eyeing up a young American driver to fit with their brand.
Colton Herta has been named as the favourite for the seat thus far, but still requires the 40 points to obtain a Super Licence which allows a driver to race in F1.
READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 COMEBACK scrutinised after huge Cadillac announcement
Should Cadillac field an American F1 driver?
However, former Haas team principal Steiner has questioned Cadillac’s commitment to field an American driver, and has stated that their young team runs a huge risk by signing a rookie driver.
When asked in an interview with The Race if Haas had ever considered signing an American driver to the US based team, Steiner revealed it was something they had never contemplated.
"It was never a thing [for us] because at the time there were not many around who would have a Super Licence," Steiner said.
"Pairing a young team with a rookie driver who isn't used to racing in Formula 1, it can't be good for either of the two.
"If the driver doesn't succeed you kill his career. If the driver gets upset with the team it's not good for the team.
"There was never an [American] driver [option] there because when we got in, there was not a lot of interest in Formula 1 in the States.
"There is now a few out there. But if it's not successful for an American driver to drive in F1, there's no big positives for it. We had Logan Sargeant in Formula 1 - not many people knew he was American, especially not in America."
READ MORE: F1 insider drops Max Verstappen to Ferrari BOMBSHELL on the eve of 2025 season
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2025 Driver Contracts: Every star's current deal including Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
- 13 minutes ago
F1 2025 Fantasy: Best team names and how much drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen cost
- 58 minutes ago
Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job
- 3 uur geleden
Guenther Steiner drops BRUTAL verdict on Cadillac driver plans
- Today 15:00
NASCAR legend pinpoints 'CATASTROPHIC' Kyle Larson weakness
- Today 14:30
F1 News Today: McLaren release HUGE official driver statement as team confirm EXIT ahead of Australian Grand Prix
- Today 13:15