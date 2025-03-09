F1 insider drops Max Verstappen to Ferrari BOMBSHELL on the eve of 2025 season

A Formula 1 insider has made a bombshell suggestion regarding Max Verstappen and a move to Ferrari on the eve of the 2025 season.

The new campaign kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix next weekend, with the Dutch star chasing a fifth consecutive drivers' championship.

However, his title success in 2024 came despite a huge drop-off in the performance of the Red Bull car, with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari usurping them in terms of pace in the second half of the season.

As such, question marks are hanging over Red Bull heading to Melbourne next weekend, particularly after a strong showing from their rivals at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to 2021 championship success

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move away from Red Bull

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Red Bull's declining performance over the last 12 months has led to rumors that the Dutchman may look to move on from the team and exit his contract early before the agreed date of 2028.

Aston Martin have been linked with securing his services, although the team have denied the links, while Mercedes were interested in the Dutchman in 2024, when Lewis Hamilton announced he would be leaving for Ferrari.

Now, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has said that, while the Aston Martin rumours make sense, a stunning switch to Ferrari could also be on the cards for Verstappen.

Speaking on a Sky Germany podcast, Schumacher said: "The more I think about it, the more logical it would be for Verstappen to go to Aston Martin,"

"Maybe it's a bit far-fetched and it mainly depends on how long he stays at Red Bull, but Verstappen could also go to Ferrari.

"You can't write off that option."

For Verstappen to join Ferrari, it would mean either Hamilton or his new team-mate Charles Leclerc departing, which, at this stage, feels unlikely.

However, before it was announced last season, you would have said the same thing about Hamilton joining the Italian outfit.

As such, perhaps this is a situation to keep an eye on moving forward, particularly if Red Bull struggle for performance this season.

