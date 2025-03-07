New Lando Norris F1 role revealed ahead of 2025 season

close global

McLaren have revealed a 'new role' for their star driver Lando Norris on the eve of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Norris heads into the new campaign having finished second in the drivers' championship last year, unable to knock Red Bull star and now four-time world champion Max Verstappen off his perch.

McLaren did at least win the constructors' championship, though, with Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri both impressing throughout.

After pre-season testing in Bahrain, where they looked strong, McLaren will be looking to add to their first constructors' championship since 1998 last season with even more silverware this campaign.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will renew their rivalry in 2025
McLaren are out to defend their constructors' title this season

Lando Norris new role revealed

However, before Norris gets back out on track in Melbourne on March 14, he has been lapping up his new role with McLaren as team admin. At least, that's according to a clip posted on the team's social media.

A video posted on their official X account showed Norris taking a stroll through McLaren HQ while photographing some of the main attractions, including the 2025 edition of their F1 car.

The four-time race-winner also shared some of his inspiration behind his decisions to capture a number of other more personal moments on camera - with mixed results.

"I'm getting some incredible content right now, it's pretty crazy," he said proudly after photographing his feet.

"That's some behind the scenes with me guys, I hope you liked my photos - they're pretty epic."

x