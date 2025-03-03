Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has risked controversy after weighing in on the fiery exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Patrick has never been shy to show her support for Trump, campaigning for him online throughout last year's election, which Trump would go on to win.

Now, however, she has sparked debate on social media after giving her take on what took place when Zelenskyy visited the White House earlier this week.

The Ukranian President had been in town to sign a lucrative minerals deal with the Trump administration. However, when Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice-President JD Vance sat down in front of the media, a very public spat broke out.

Danica Patrick is a pundit for UK broadcaster Sky Sports F1

Danica Patrick offers Trump Zelenskyy take

While most of the international community showed their support for Zelenskyy publicly after the row, Patrick does not feel quite the same.

Speaking out on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Sky Sports F1 pundit praised Trump and Vance after the exchange.

"How fun is it to watch not only our president but also vice president…… lead!!!," Patrick posted, quote tweeting a video of the debate.

"I love 2025 so much.

"Comparison is not the thief of joy these days. It’s clarification of what our country needed. Thank you to all who voted for America first and common sense."

How fun is it to watch not only our president but also vice president…… lead!!!



I love 2025 so much.



Comparison is not the thief of joy these days. It’s clarification of what our country needed. Thank you to all who voted for America first and common sense. 🙌🏼 https://t.co/TLYlQ7B2at — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) February 28, 2025

Patrick then turned her attention to President Zelenskyy, slamming him for not wearing a suit and not showing respect despite the '175 billion' she says the US has given to Ukraine.

"I just can’t take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit," she wrote.

"174B later and still no suit….. or respect."

I just can’t take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit.



174B later and still no suit….. or respect. — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) February 28, 2025

Whilst Patrick was praised by many for her opinions, some tweets disagreed, with some even calling for her to be fired from her job as a pundit on Sky Sports F1.

Patrick has never been one to shy away from controversial topics and it seems that trend has continued in recent days.

