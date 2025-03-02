NASCAR star announces RETIREMENT verdict

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has opened up on when he could retire from racing in a frank assessment of his future.

The 23XI Racing star currently drives the #23 Toyota Camry SXE in the Cup Series, embarking on his eighth full-time season this year.

Wallace has made a steady start to the campaign, too. Although he finished 29th at the Daytona 500, he did win a duel race during the week of the Great American Race, and last weekend at Atlanta, he finished inside the top 10.

Sunday's race at COTA might yield Wallace's best result of the season yet, however, after he and team-mate Tyler Reddick locked out the front row for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace talks NASCAR retirement

Despite seemingly being in a good place, during a recent podcast appearance, Wallace's retirement came up as a topic of discussion.

Quizzed on his NASCAR future and how long it could last, Wallace replied frankly and decisively.

"Easiest answer is as long as you keep getting paid," he told the Rubbin' Is Racing podcast.

Addressing the question more seriously, Wallace continued: "I think there comes to a point where if you feel like your competitiveness starts to fall, then it's like okay, you need to look yourself in the mirror that next season that comes up and be like this could be your last,"

"I would honestly say I'm not the one to just ride around for a paycheck.

"I still want to be competitive, and so when that opportunity runs out, then that'll be it for me."

Wallace is contracted to 23XI through 2025 and beyond, with the team having reached a multi-year agreement with the 31-year-old last September.

