NASCAR drop Michael Jordan lawsuit BOMBSHELL as 23XI legal battle takes shocking turn

The NASCAR lawsuit instigated by Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports took a shocking twist on Wednesday as the stock car racing series filed a countersuit.

23XI Racing — the Cup Series team co-owned by the likes of Jordan and NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin — announced that they would be suing the series back in October just weeks after refusing to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement, with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) joining them in the endeavour.

The antitrust lawsuit was filed in the Western District of North Carolina and targeted both NASCAR and its CEO Jim France, alleging that the racing series and its leadership have used anti-competitive practices to prevent fair competition in the sport.

“We share a passion for racing, the thrill of competition, and winning," a 23XI statement at the time read.

"Off the racetrack, we share a belief that change is necessary for the sport we love.

"Together, we brought this antitrust case so that racing can thrive and become a more competitive and fair sport in ways that will benefit teams, drivers, sponsors, and, most importantly, fans."

Denny Hamlin is a co-owner of 23XI Racing

Michael Jordan co-founded 23XI in 2020

NASCAR Michael Jordan lawsuit latest

Since the lawsuit was initially filed, representatives for 23XI and FRM have gone back and forth with NASCAR's own in court, resulting in the team's being granted de facto chartered status for the 2025 season while the legal battle rumbles on.

Earlier this month, however, NASCAR attempted to have the ruling overturned, releasing a 68-page appeal document just hours ahead of qualifying for the Daytona 500. This came after the series also tried to have the case dismissed entirely back in January.

Now, in the latest twist in the ongoing battle, NASCAR has filed a countersuit against 23XI and FRM, alleging that they have violated antitrust laws.

As per AP, part of NASCAR's filing read: "The undisputed reality is that it is 23XI and FRM, led by 23XI’s owner and sports agent Curtis Polk, that willfully violated the antitrust laws by orchestrating anticompetitive collective conduct in connection with the terms of the 2025 Charter Agreements."

“This is not the first time that 23XI and FRM have sought to impose their viewpoints, and those of their counsel, on the racing teams writ large,” NASCAR continued.

“And it is truly ironic that in trying to blow-up the Charter system, 23XI and FRM have sought to weaponize the antitrust laws to achieve their goals.”

NASCAR has filed a countersuit againt 23XI and FRM

Curtis Polk is Michael Jordan's former agent turned business partner who also co-owns 23XI Racing.

NASCAR has accused Polk of "attempting to misuse the legal system as a last resort to secure new terms" and alleged that the 23XI co-owner threatened to boycott races as part of negotiations over a new charter agreement.

In a media call after the filing, NASCAR attorney Christopher Yates explained why they were suing 23XI and FRM and not all of the other Cup Series teams.

"23XI and Front Row chose to sue NASCAR, alleging baseless monopolization claims," Yates explained.

"And that's why NASCAR is suing 23XI, Front Row, and the person who orchestrated the boycott, Mr. Polk."

Yates also added, "NASCAR wants to work with teams to grow the sport,"

"I don't know if 23XI and Front Row truly want to grow the sport, so I don't know what the path toward a resolution here is at the moment."

GPFans US has contacted 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports for comment.