Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI announce MASSIVE new deal ahead of COTA race

23XI Racing — the NASCAR team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin — have confirmed an exciting new deal ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

As it turned out, 23XI went on to star in qualifying at COTA, with Tyler Reddick winning pole position in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon, with team-mate Bubba Wallace set to start right behind him in P2 in Sunday's EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

Whether or not they can convert a front-row lockout into a victory remains to be seen. However, the team did reveal some good news ahead of the weekend.

In an official statement on their website, 23XI confirmed that they had agreed to a new commercial deal, renewing a partnership that first emerged last season.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin co-owns 23XI

23XI announce Upper Deck renewal

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms and initially signed a deal with 23XI in 2024. That partnership is now set to continue.

An official 23XI Racing statement read: "23XI Racing announced today a multi-year expansion of its relationship with Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles,"

"Last year, the collaboration debuted with Upper Deck featured on the No. 45 Toyota Camry at Darlington Raceway, as Tyler Reddick raced his way to the regular season championship. The expanded collaboration will continue to see Upper Deck highlighted on-track with 23XI’s drivers and feature Upper Deck authenticated memorabilia and race-used collectibles.

"Upper Deck’s first race will be this coming weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with Corey Heim in the No. 24 Toyota GR Supra for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Heim, who was recently announced as 23XI’s first development driver, will be making his first start at COTA in the Xfinity Series.

"Later in the summer, Upper Deck will be featured on the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE when Tyler Reddick competes at Atlanta Motor Speedway."

Elsewhere, 23XI team president Steve Lauletta added: "Following a thrilling start to our partnership last season with Tyler securing the regular season championship in the Upper Deck Toyota, we’re excited to expand our relationship with Upper Deck,"

"We’re always interested in unique ways to connect with fans and this collaboration continues to be a great way to do that. We look forward to generating more memorable moments this year and sharing those moments with fans through the exciting world of collectibles.”

