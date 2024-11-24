F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2
Max Verstappen wrote his name in the history books in Las Vegas on Sunday night, winning his fourth consecutive Formula 1 world championship at the age of just 27.
The Dutchman's fifth place finish was enough to deliver him the title with two races to spare thanks to Lando Norris struggling down in sixth, but the race was won by George Russell as Mercedes dominated from start to finsih.
READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP
The two Mercedes drivers were clearly the class of the field from lap one, with Hamilton able to slice through the field from 10th on the grid to spend the last 15 laps hunting down his team-mate.
Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing third and fourth keeps the constructors' championship battle wide open, gaining a fistful of points as they attempt to overhaul McLaren's lead.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final classification
1. George Russell [Mercedes]
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
6. Lando Norris [McLaren]
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF
Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2
- 17 minutes ago
F1 stars in DEVASTATING retirement from Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 50 minutes ago
FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari boosted by DRAMATIC start at Las Vegas Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
F1 starting grid for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix with NEW penalties applied
- 2 uur geleden
F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec