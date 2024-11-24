close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2

Max Verstappen wrote his name in the history books in Las Vegas on Sunday night, winning his fourth consecutive Formula 1 world championship at the age of just 27.

The Dutchman's fifth place finish was enough to deliver him the title with two races to spare thanks to Lando Norris struggling down in sixth, but the race was won by George Russell as Mercedes dominated from start to finsih.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP

The two Mercedes drivers were clearly the class of the field from lap one, with Hamilton able to slice through the field from 10th on the grid to spend the last 15 laps hunting down his team-mate.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing third and fourth keeps the constructors' championship battle wide open, gaining a fistful of points as they attempt to overhaul McLaren's lead.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final classification

1. George Russell [Mercedes]
2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
6. Lando Norris [McLaren]
7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]
14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
16. Liam Lawson [VCARB]
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]
19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business

Related

Max Verstappen Mercedes Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris George Russell
FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment
Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment

  • 1 uur geleden
Ferrari boosted by DRAMATIC start at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari boosted by DRAMATIC start at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 1 uur geleden

Latest News

Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2

  • 17 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 stars in DEVASTATING retirement from Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 50 minutes ago
Las Vegas Grand Prix

FIA confirm Las Vegas F1 GP PENALTY in major title moment

  • 1 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari boosted by DRAMATIC start at Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • 1 uur geleden
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 starting grid for 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix with NEW penalties applied

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver

  • 3 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x