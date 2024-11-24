F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Results: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2

Max Verstappen wrote his name in the history books in Las Vegas on Sunday night, winning his fourth consecutive Formula 1 world championship at the age of just 27.

The Dutchman's fifth place finish was enough to deliver him the title with two races to spare thanks to Lando Norris struggling down in sixth, but the race was won by George Russell as Mercedes dominated from start to finsih.

The two Mercedes drivers were clearly the class of the field from lap one, with Hamilton able to slice through the field from 10th on the grid to spend the last 15 laps hunting down his team-mate.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finishing third and fourth keeps the constructors' championship battle wide open, gaining a fistful of points as they attempt to overhaul McLaren's lead.

2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Final classification

1. George Russell [Mercedes]

2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

4. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

6. Lando Norris [McLaren]

7. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

8. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

9. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

11. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

13. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

14. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

16. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]

19. Alex Albon [Williams] - DNF

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - DNF



Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren]

