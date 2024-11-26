American F1 team PROMOTED as Red Bull championship hopes take hit

Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen was crowned the 2024 Formula 1 world champion for the fourth consecutive year at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, but the team's constructors' championship challenge is faltering.

The FIA, F1's governing body, has officially announced the standings in each championship following Verstappen's title claim, with a promotion confirmed for American F1 team Haas.

Following eight grand prix victories throughout 2024, Verstappen finally sealed the drivers' championship title, finishing ahead of his main rival Lando Norris in Vegas to seal the deal.

Verstappen's fifth-place finish, however, was not particularly inspiring as a one-off race result, and with his team-mate Sergio Perez down in 10th, Red Bull took another big hit in the constructors' standings, with an uphill battle ahead of them if they wish to do the double this season.

Ferrari's chances of claiming their first title success since 2008 were boosted by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's third and fourth-placed finishes, with Norris and his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri down in sixth and eighth respectively.

McLaren are now 24 points ahead of Ferrari, and 53 points ahead of reigning champions Red Bull, whose hopes of a third successive championship double seem to be fading.

One team's ambitions of a financial boost from a high championship finish were handed a blow in Vegas, as they were demoted to a lower position in the standings.

Alpine had risen all the way up to sixth following a stunning double podium at the Brazilian GP, but that position is now occupied by American outfit Haas after a dazzling showing from Nico Hulkenberg secured the team points to project them up the order.

F1 constructors' standings following 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 608

2. Ferrari | 584

3. Red Bull | 555

4. Mercedes | 425

5. Aston Martin | 86

6. Haas | 50

7. Alpine | 49

8. VCARB | 46

9. Williams | 17

10. Sauber | 0



F1 drivers' standings following 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 403 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 340

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 319

4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 268

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 259

6. George Russell | Mercedes | 217

7. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 208

8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 152

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 35

11. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 30

12. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 26

13. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24

14. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 23

15. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 14

16. Alex Albon | Williams | 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12

18. Oliver Bearman | Ferrari/Haas | 7

19. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 5

20. Liam Lawson | VCARB | 4

21. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 0

22. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

23. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0



