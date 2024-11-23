New US F1 team making 'SIGNIFICANT' progress in entry bid

Andretti Global's bid for an F1 team has taken a dramatic and unexpected twist ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The GM-backed bid was rejected earlier this year, with Formula One Management declining to bring the team into their organisation.

However, following Michael Andretti’s exit from the project, a new General Motors entry led by businessman Dan Towriss has engaged in fresh talks about an F1 entry in Las Vegas.

Not only would General Motors join the grid as a new team, but they also plan to build power units following their entry in F1.

Michael Andretti's F1 project has been met with significant hurdles

Will F1 field an 11th team?

According to Sky Sports’ Craig Slater, the prospect of a General Motors team is incredibly more likely than the initial Andretti bid.

“I understand that the prospect of an 11th team in Formula 1 is now gaining significant traction,” he said at the Las Vegas GP.

“People will know that Andretti were trying to come into F1 in partnership with General Motors. This was the team that was going to be controlled by Mario and Michael Andretti as chief executive.

“Michael Andretti has left that position, Dan Towriss is now in charge of that organisation but with General Motors and the Cadillac brand now at the forefront of this bid to get into Formula 1, my understanding is that it is being looked upon in a much more enthusiastic light.

Will an 11th team join the F1 grid?

“General Motors have pledged to build a Formula 1 power unit that wouldn’t be ready until 2028, but my understanding speaking to several well placed people here in this paddock is that it now looks a much likelier prospect than, a team probably called Cadillac but run by General Motors might have a decent chance now of getting on the grid as early as 2026.

“They do already have FIA certification for that bid, its the commercial rights holder they have to convince.”

