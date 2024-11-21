Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has been sued by local business Ferraro’s Ristorante following what they claim were damages from the 2023 race.

F1’s return to Las Vegas last season was meant to be the showstopper in the F1 calendar, however the glitz and glamour of the iconic venue was overshadowed by initial controversies.

Not only were tickets for the event so high that even F1 stars, such as Daniel Ricciardo, protested the price, but the race also had a negative impact on the locals.

The impact can be felt a year on, with local businesses once again criticising the race in 2024 and accusing the Las Vegas GP of damaging their livelihoods.

Local businesses have criticised the impact of the Las Vegas GP

Las Vegas GP sued for 2023 race

However, in September one local business owner went as far as to file a suit against the Las Vegas GP for the losses it caused them in 2023.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, an off-Strip restaurant, Ferraro’s Ristorante, filed a suit in District Court against the Las Vegas GP, Liberty Media and Clark County, where they sought over $50,000 in damages tied to lost business.

The suit claims that Ferraro’s lost millions of dollars in business last year due to infrastructure built for the grand prix, such as the Flamingo Road bridge, with the work interfering with customers access to the restaurant.

“The F1 construction was unpredictable and cripplingly disruptive,” the suit read.

“The lane closures and complete road closures fluctuate continuously, sometimes different from hour to hour.”

The report continues: “The months of road work and the presence of the temporary Flamingo bridge, diminished business at Ferraro’s and prevented the establishment from giving raises and bonuses, the lawsuit alleges.”

Since filing the suit in September, there has been no update as to whether Ferraro’s was successful or not in obtaining the damages they claim they lost due to the Las Vegas GP.

