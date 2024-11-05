Red Bull team RELEGATED following FIA announcement

A Red Bull F1 team has been relegated following an FIA announcement regarding the Brazilian Grand Prix.

In accordance to their usual procedure the FIA announced the official 2024 F1 Brazilian GP standings, which confirmed Max Verstappen's victory after a sensational performance on Sunday.

The 27-year-old stormed to victory after starting the race from P17, thanks to a run of bad luck in qualifying and an engine penalty from the FIA.

Delivering a performance that is now in contention for one of the best of his career, Verstappen displayed a rare burst of emotion during his podium celebrations in what was a vital win for Christian Horner's outfit after a run of below par results.

Closest title challenger Lando Norris now sits behind the Dutchman with a much healthier gap of 62 points, meaning the papaya double title dream could be all but over. Charles Leclerc is still behind the pair in third, the Ferrari looking unlikely to compete for the title now after the Scuderia appeared to lack pace at Interlagos throughout the weekend.

Max Verstappen boosted his championship chances with a stunning win in Brazil

Verstappen surprised everyone with his dramatic race win on Sunday, including his own team, with Horner revealing ahead of the race that even he didn't expect a podium from his star driver.

Horner and Helmut Marko were perhaps instead placing their hopes of Brazilian success on the junior team, Visa Cash App RB, with both drivers starting in the top five ahead of the main event.

RB star Liam Lawson has been touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez

Following Liam Lawson's promotion to the RB lineup, Marko confirmed both the Kiwi star and his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda were both auditioning to replace Perez at the main team from as early as 2025, the Brazilian GP an ideal opportunity to prove their worth.

Tsunoda started unusually high in P3, defending the position until the VSC was deployed on lap 27 after Nico Hulkenberg's spin. Lawson's P5 start didn't last long, the pair in P7 and P9 respectively when the chequered flag was finally waved.

Despite their best efforts, neither delivered the results necessary to defend the team's place in the constructors' standings and unlike the main team, were demoted thanks to Alpine's shock double podium, RB now P8 with just 44 points.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda's RB team have been demoted to P8 in the constructors' standings

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Brazilian Grand Prix

1. McLaren | 593

2. Ferrari | 557

3. Red Bull | 544

4. Mercedes | 382

5. Aston Martin | 86

6. Alpine | 49

7. Haas | 46

8. VCARB | 44

9. Williams | 17

10. Sauber | 0



F1 drivers' standings after the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 393 points

2. Lando Norris | McLaren | 331

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 307

4. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 262

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 244

6. George Russell | Mercedes | 192

7. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 190

8. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 151

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 62

10. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 31

11. Yuki Tsunoda | VCARB | 28

12. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 26

13. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 24

14. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 23

15. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 14

16. Alex Albon | Williams | 12

17. Daniel Ricciardo | VCARB | 12

18. Oliver Bearman | Ferrari/Haas | 7

19. Franco Colapinto | Williams | 5

20. Liam Lawson | VCARB | 4

21. Zhou Guanyu | Sauber | 0

21. Logan Sargeant | Williams | 0

22. Valtteri Bottas | Sauber | 0



What does Verstappen have to do to win the 2024 title in Las Vegas?

The three-time champion brought home his first victory for Red Bull since the Spanish GP back in June, and with it has bolstered his chances at claiming his fourth title as early as next time out in Las Vegas.

There are three Grands Prix remaining this season; Las Vegas on November 23, Qatar on December 1 and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on December 8.

With Qatar also hosting the final sprint of the year, there are now a maximum of 86 points available - 26 points for each grand prix (25 for a win plus a point for the fastest lap) and then a maximum of eight points for winning that Qatar Sprint.

Whilst Norris' chances at beating Verstappen to the title to claim his maiden championship haven't disappeared entirely, there are a plethora of ways the Dutchman could be crowned 2024 champion in just two weeks time.

Verstappen will win in Vegas if he; finishes ahead of Norris outright, finishes one place behind Norris and is still within the top nine drivers, finishes behind Norris in third or fourth but claims the fastest lap, or if Norris only crosses the line in P9, P10 or out of the points- meaning the British stars chances now look far slimmer than the Dutchman's.

