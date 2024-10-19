F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Formula 1 fans on Twitter have had one pundit's name trending after the first day of action at the US Grand Prix – and not for the right reasons.

Danica Patrick is an occasional presence on Sky Sports' coverage of the sport and, with the F1 circus returning to her home country, was back on television screens on Friday.

READ MORE: Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event

Fans online were almost unequivocal in their displeasure at Patrick's return, and surprise that her frequent comments promoting debunked right-wing conspiracy theories, appearing at Trump/Vance 2024 rallies to support the controversial presidential candidate's campaign, and plethora of offensive social media posts have not disqualified her from being invited back to Sky.

It was also pointed out that the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has frequently hosted climate change deniers on her weekly podcast, while F1 is attempting to mitigate the climate impact of its own sport and Sky are aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

A false rumour spread online earlier this year that she had been fired from her occasional role on Sky, making her presence on Friday something of a shock for those taken in by the hoax.

READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX

What did F1 fans say about Danica Patrick?

[Update: while this article was being written, Patrick reposted a transphobic meme to her Instagram story, which has also been criticised]

#skyf1 how can you allow Danica Patrick on your team when she's a climate change denier? Isn't that against your carbon neutral philosophy?

Oh and she doesn't add anything of value to the discussions either. — Mark Rex (@Markrex70) October 18, 2024

Get Danica Patrick off my screen @SkySportsF1 how does having a bigoted climate change denier as part of the team impact your 'SkyZero' "environmental impact program"? Hypocrites. — 🌿Nat✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🍉 (@NatClaren) October 18, 2024

Hey @F1 @SkySportsF1 Danica Patrick is awful. Even we Americans don’t like having to hear her as we’re trying to enjoy F1. Please spare us in the future. She also believes in and represents some awful things that you shouldn’t want near your sport. — Em, Bella, and Moneypenny (@emamadden) October 18, 2024

Here’s a brief summary of why I can’t stand danica Patrick it’s what she said about women in motorsport you think she would understand but no she’s an insult to women in motorsport. This is what she said. It hurts seeing it as someone who wants women to belong in motorsport. pic.twitter.com/FiV4rix9bm — Ellie (Taylor’s Version) 🍀 (@Ellie_MadWoman) October 18, 2024

Surely if drivers aren’t allowed to make political comments neither are the commentators. Get rid of Danica Patrick — Luca | car is back LFG (@thebearxman) October 18, 2024

Unbelievable that Danica Patrick is still part of @SkySportsF1 broadcast this weekend. She’s an active political campaigner spreading disinformation weeks out from an election. After everything she has said and done I’m baffled Sky would still support her. — Callum (@CDL92) October 18, 2024

READ MORE: Danica Patrick unveils BIZARRE collab with controversial conspiracist

Related