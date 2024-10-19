close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

Formula 1 fans on Twitter have had one pundit's name trending after the first day of action at the US Grand Prix – and not for the right reasons.

Danica Patrick is an occasional presence on Sky Sports' coverage of the sport and, with the F1 circus returning to her home country, was back on television screens on Friday.

READ MORE: Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event

Fans online were almost unequivocal in their displeasure at Patrick's return, and surprise that her frequent comments promoting debunked right-wing conspiracy theories, appearing at Trump/Vance 2024 rallies to support the controversial presidential candidate's campaign, and plethora of offensive social media posts have not disqualified her from being invited back to Sky.

It was also pointed out that the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has frequently hosted climate change deniers on her weekly podcast, while F1 is attempting to mitigate the climate impact of its own sport and Sky are aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030.

A false rumour spread online earlier this year that she had been fired from her occasional role on Sky, making her presence on Friday something of a shock for those taken in by the hoax.

READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX

What did F1 fans say about Danica Patrick?

[Update: while this article was being written, Patrick reposted a transphobic meme to her Instagram story, which has also been criticised]

READ MORE: Danica Patrick unveils BIZARRE collab with controversial conspiracist

Related

2024 Sky Sports Danica Patrick US Grand Prix Donald Trump
F1 star receives track limits warning ahead of US GP
F1 Social

F1 star receives track limits warning ahead of US GP

  • October 14, 2024 18:00
Danica Patrick unveils BIZARRE collab with controversial conspiracist
Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick unveils BIZARRE collab with controversial conspiracist

  • October 8, 2024 21:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen attacks Red Bull over Ricciardo sacking

  • 55 minutes ago
US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Verstappen strikes MAJOR title blow in dramatic session

  • Today 00:25
United States Grand Prix

F1 star hit with massive FIA penalty at US Grand Prix

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 on TV

F1 fans SLAM broadcaster for Danica Patrick return

  • 2 uur geleden
US Grand Prix

F1 US GP Results Today: Ferraris flying in Austin as Red Bull star struggles

  • Yesterday 20:46
United States GP

FIA confirm F1 team breached curfew at US Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 23:30
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x