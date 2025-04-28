F1 drivers who take their skills from the track to the poker table

The worlds of Formula 1 racing and poker have crossed paths more times than most people realize. Motorsport garages have always been fertile ground for card games, where drivers and team staff kill time between races. Both fields draw the same kind of audience — competitive, detail-driven, and hungry for action. So websites outlets like Gambleonline.ca have regularly covered the partnerships between poker rooms and racing teams as they’ve come together with little friction.

Even after the engines cool and the checkered flag falls, many drivers keep chasing adrenaline at the poker table. Some names might not surprise you, but a few will. Here’s a closer look at five F1 drivers who found a second competitive outlet in poker:

5. Jaime Alguersuari

Before pivoting to a career in music, Jaime Alguersuari made history as the youngest F1 driver ever when he debuted in 2009. He held that record until Max Verstappen came along. During his three seasons with Toro Rosso, Alguersuari didn’t just make headlines on the track — he also represented partypoker as an ambassador, a rare crossover at the time for a current driver.

4. Giancarlo Fisichella

Giancarlo Fisichella spent 14 years on the F1 circuit, racing for six different teams. In 2009, he took on an extra role as a partypoker ambassador. Fisichella’s involvement with poker wasn’t just branding — he jumped into real games, including a televised charity event in Italy that featured Eddie Irvine, Giorgio Pantano, Tonio Liuzzi, Alex Zanardi, and Adrian Sutil. Nico Rosberg ended up winning that event, pocketing just under $44,000.

Fisichella also posted an official tournament cash in Melbourne, finishing second in a daily event at Crown Casino. Given the timing during the Australian Grand Prix week, it’s safe to say he found time to slip in a session while tuning up for race day.

Fernando Alonso’s résumé speaks for itself: two-time World Champion, 32 wins, and a career spanning over two decades. Away from the grid, though, Alonso has built a quieter reputation among friends as a strong poker player. No corporate sponsorships, no cameras — just a driver with a sharp sense for cards when the stakes turn social.

2. Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher didn’t just dominate on the track, with seven world titles across nearly two decades — he also spent considerable time at poker tables, especially in charity events and private games. While much of his off-track life has been kept private since his tragic 2013 skiing accident, those close to him still recall his competitive streak surfacing regularly over a deck of cards.

Lewis Hamilton has rewritten the record books, from championships to race wins to career earnings. In 2020, he decided to extend that spirit into a different arena, entering the $10,300 buy-in Event #7 during GGPoker’s High Rollers Week. It didn’t go quite the way his Grand Prix races tend to — Hamilton finished 113th out of 130 players, far from the prize money. GGPoker later clarified that Hamilton was simply participating as a "guest," but even so, it showed that his competitive fire isn’t limited to the track.

Honorable Mentions

Robert Kubica has always leaned away from the glitz of F1 fame. Off the track, he’s more comfortable with quiet pastimes like snooker and poker than the red carpet. Kimi Räikkönen, never one for the spotlight unless absolutely necessary, has been spotted at poker tables too. After the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, he was seen relaxing at a card room in Texas — exactly the kind of low-key appearance you’d expect from "The Iceman."

