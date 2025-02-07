F1 star sparks CONTROVERSY after shock NBA appearance

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll has sparked controversy in the comments of a social media post after an appearance at an NBA game ahead of the upcoming season.

The pinnacle of motorsport returns between March 14 and 16 for the first round of the packed 24-race calendar, by which time Aston Martin will have officially acquired the talent of design legend Adrian Newey.

2024 proved a difficult year for Stroll and the team, and the hope will be that the arrival of the technical guru can aid the team both this upcoming season and in 2026.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll have been team-mates at Aston Martin since 2023

Stroll hit with fan backlash in Knicks showing

As preparations for the 2025 season ramp up, Stroll was seen enjoying the winter break, appearing on Instagram in attendance at the New York Knicks game this week against the Houston Rockets.

Stroll was posted to the official NY Knicks account, where one user commented: "Came to the wrong game", while another added: "Can't believe my eyes, he just betrayed all of Canada with that."

Other users went even further, however, with one posting: "Did he crash his car on the way there?"

Elsewhere, another user mocked: "Oh no. This isn’t good vibes" with another joking that "security better watch out or he might collide with KAT".

Others simply used the trash can emoji, expressing their thoughts on Stroll's ability as a driver.

In response to the negative comments, Stroll's fans appear to have made an effort to bring more positivity to the post, with one fan commenting: "haven’t seen any content of this man over the break and the first thing I see is him at my home venue we love to see it."

Whilst another added: "say whatever you want, but he is such a nice and chill guy."

Stroll will certainly be hoping for less of a controversial reaction when he hits the track for the first time this season!

