Danica Patrick reveals political GAME CHANGER at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Former IndyCar driver and Formula 1 pundit Danica Patrick has revealed a pivotal moment in her career revolving around her political views.

Patrick has continued to demonstrate her persistent support for president-elect Donald Trump this year, even admitting via social media that the 2024 election was the first time she had ever voted.

The driver-turned-pundit is no stranger to controversy, her stints on Sky Sports F1 often triggering UK viewers to question her place on the broadcast.

Throughout the 2024 F1 season, Patrick has made sporadic appearances in front of the camera, featuring as part of the Sky F1 lineup most recently for the channel's coverage of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

As the F1 championship has ramped up this year, so has Patrick's political backing of the Republicans, the former driver often taking to social media to question the opposition, never afraid to speak her mind.

Danica Patrick appeared on Tucker Carlson's podcast where they discussed conservative politics

Danica Patrick reveals pivotal Vegas moment

Taking to her personal Instagram page yet again to detail her political background, Patrick posted a slideshow of images, the first proudly displaying a meeting with Trump himself.

The post revealed the moment Patrick credits for the political element of her lifestyle and career really taking off, reflecting on an interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that occurred during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

“Exactly one year ago today I interviewed @‌robertfkennedyjr in Las Vegas during the f1 weekend, which was my first ever public conversation about politics. I guess you could say the rest in history based on the first photo I posted. The rest is a time line from that interview until Election Day.

"I am so grateful for the people I have met and the friends I have made along the way. I couldn’t be more excited and more confident in the direction this country is going. That’s all. Just a reflection of how fast things move when you speak your truth and have a passion.”

Patrick's post comes as Trump has elected RFK Jr. as US secretary of health and human services, his goal to; "Make America Healthy Again".

