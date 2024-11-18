F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix weather - latest today from Nevada

Formula 1 heads to Nevada this weekend for the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, returning to Clark County to kick off the final three races of the year.

The championship battle has been all but won by Max Verstappen, after he stormed to victory at the Brazilian GP, crushing the hopes of title rival Lando Norris.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close

While Norris may have lost sight of the title, his team will also be hoping that their drivers can secure maximum points, McLaren now within touching distance of their first championship as a team since 1998.

After winning two of the three past races, Ferrari have crept up behind McLaren, just 36 points behind, but still ahead of reigning champions Red Bull.

Despite Verstappen holding the potential to be crowned 2024 champion in Vegas, his team-mate Sergio Perez has consistently underperformed this season, leaving them down in third in the team standings.

The show-stopping night race at the Vegas strip returns for a second year, but how will the weather play out for the grand prix on Sunday?

Max Verstappen could claim his fourth championship title in Las Vegas

READ MORE: Red Bull team RELEGATED following FIA announcement

Las Vegas Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, November 22: FP1 & FP2

The first session of the weekend will get started under the lights at 6:30 pm (PST) with the track expected to remain dry during FP2 also, temperatures starting around 16 degrees Celcius for FP1 and dropping to 12 degrees ahead of FP2 at 10pm (PST).

Saturday, November 23: FP3 & Qualifying

The Las Vegas strip is set to remain dry overnight, with the final practice session of the weekend expected to take place under similar conditions, temperatures reaching 16 degrees once again at the same start time of 6:30 pm (PST) and light winds from the south, south-east.

The all-important qualifying for Sunday's night race commences at 10 pm local time, under slightly breezier, partly cloudy conditions.

Sunday, November 24: Race

If Sunday's grand prix goes ahead at the scheduled time of 10 pm (PST), there will continue to be a zero per cent chance of rain, prepping the track on the streets of Vegas for a spectacular showdown, where Verstappen could claim his fourth consecutive championship. The later start means temperatures are expected to have dropped to 12 degrees Celsius with higher humidity at around 52 per cent.

READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post

Related