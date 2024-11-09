Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post

Daniel Ricciardo has been spotted in the gear of another team since being ditched by Red Bull – although not necessarily a rival one.

The popular Aussie was let go by VCARB, Red Bull's junior team, after the Singapore Grand Prix, having been expected to be in the fight for a permanent seat at the end of the season.

Ricciardo joined the team midway through 2023, but struggled to replicate the form which previously made him one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid.

Having shot to stardom while at Red Bull in the early stages of his career before enduring disappointing spells with Renault and McLaren, the eight-time race winner had ambitions of working his way back into the fold at the reigning constructors' champions.

Daniel Ricciardo was sacked by Visa Cash App RB in September

Liam Lawson was the man selected to replace the popular Australian

Ricciardo future remains uncertain

But having failed to consistently feature in the points at RB - in addition to being outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda - that prospect failed to materialise.

He was eventually replaced after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix by reserve driver Liam Lawson following a poor run of results, with many speculating that his time in F1 was up.

Ricciardo appears to be be enjoying his life away from the track

Ricciardo has given little away as he considers his next move, but has no shortage of options having been offered the chance to feature in various motorsport series across the world in the weeks since his F1 departure.

He appears to be enjoying life away from the track, however, keeping his loyal fans updated on what he's been getting up to on social media.

And he has taken to Instagram once again to share some images of his recent trip to Buffalo, New York, where he turned out in support of the city's NFL team.

Ricciardo has made no secret of his love of American football in the past, and was spotted wearing some of the Buffalo Bill's merchandise as he took in their victory over the Miami Dolphins at the Highmark Stadium.

