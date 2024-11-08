Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV
Lewis Hamilton, one of the most influential drivers on the Formula 1 grid, made a demand to the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali live on TV this weekend.
The seven-time world champion endured a frustrating weekend at Interlagos, picking up just a single point from the sprint weekend in between delayed running due to the weather conditions.
Following several delays to the start time of qualifying, the FIA finally announced that it had been called off for the day, with it instead being expected to take place on Sunday morning.
It means that the drivers will have a busy schedule on Sunday, with a full qualifying session and the main race both taking place before close of play.
Hamilton airs wet tyre frustrations
Amid the frustrations and chaos within the F1 paddock on Saturday, F1 boss Domenicali provided an interview for UK TV, thanking the fans for their perseverance throughout the day in the hope of seeing some qualifying action.
However, Hamilton decided to interject in that interview, putting Domenicali on the spot with some demands surrounding the future of F1 at future wet races.
Hamilton appealed for better wet tyres, with the full wet tyres used at race weekends seemingly obsolete, as teams prefer to run intermediate tyres during rainy periods unless it's too wet, in which case sessions are usually called off.
"This is ridiculous, we should go out, I wanna go out," Hamilton proclaimed live on air with a smile on his face.
"If you give us better wet tyres with blankets, we'll be able to run in this. I'm putting you on the spot!"
