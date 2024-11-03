Brazilian Grand Prix start DELAYED after F1 star makes HUMILIATING error

The start of the Brazilian Grand Prix has been delayed after a mistake on the formation lap.

The race will start over 15 minutes late after Lance Stroll spun his car at just the fourth corner under braking.

Stroll managed to get going again, however immediately beached his Aston Martin into the gravel which signalled an aborted start to clear the car.

However, the subsequent confusion on the grid saw a few cars, including Max Verstappen, not leave the grid after the aborted start whilst Lando Norris left the grid.

Will Lando Norris receive a penalty in Brazil?

Norris left the grid despite there being no green lights when the start was aborted, with no clear regulation as to what happens in this scenario for the FIA to base their decision upon.

Stroll's incident marks the second time this weekend that the Canadian could determine the championship battle, after a crash in qualifying prevented Verstappen from completing his lap and was knocked out of qualifying.

The Dutchman will have to fight his way up from P16 to try and limit the damage this weekend, and a potential penalty for Norris could play into his hands.

