Brazilian Grand Prix start DELAYED after F1 star makes HUMILIATING error
Brazilian Grand Prix start DELAYED after F1 star makes HUMILIATING error
The start of the Brazilian Grand Prix has been delayed after a mistake on the formation lap.
The race will start over 15 minutes late after Lance Stroll spun his car at just the fourth corner under braking.
READ MORE: FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Stroll managed to get going again, however immediately beached his Aston Martin into the gravel which signalled an aborted start to clear the car.
However, the subsequent confusion on the grid saw a few cars, including Max Verstappen, not leave the grid after the aborted start whilst Lando Norris left the grid.
READ MORE: Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CANCELLED in dramatic scenes
Will Lando Norris receive a penalty in Brazil?
Norris left the grid despite there being no green lights when the start was aborted, with no clear regulation as to what happens in this scenario for the FIA to base their decision upon.
Stroll's incident marks the second time this weekend that the Canadian could determine the championship battle, after a crash in qualifying prevented Verstappen from completing his lap and was knocked out of qualifying.
The Dutchman will have to fight his way up from P16 to try and limit the damage this weekend, and a potential penalty for Norris could play into his hands.
READ MORE: FIA announce late Verstappen DEMOTION in Brazilian GP sprint race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce Norris investigation after UNUSUAL multi-car incident
- 24 minutes ago
Norris struggles early in RAINY Brazilian Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star DISQUALIFIED by FIA from Brazilian Grand Prix
- 16 minutes ago
F1 title battle takes MASSIVE twist in huge Brazilian GP wreck
- 34 minutes ago
FIA announce Mercedes investigation after Brazilian GP mistake
- 37 minutes ago
Formula 1 red flags explained - When are they used?
- 38 minutes ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec