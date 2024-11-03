close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Brazilian Grand Prix start DELAYED after F1 star makes HUMILIATING error

Brazilian Grand Prix start DELAYED after F1 star makes HUMILIATING error

Brazilian Grand Prix start DELAYED after F1 star makes HUMILIATING error

Brazilian Grand Prix start DELAYED after F1 star makes HUMILIATING error

The start of the Brazilian Grand Prix has been delayed after a mistake on the formation lap.

The race will start over 15 minutes late after Lance Stroll spun his car at just the fourth corner under braking.

READ MORE: FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix

Stroll managed to get going again, however immediately beached his Aston Martin into the gravel which signalled an aborted start to clear the car.

However, the subsequent confusion on the grid saw a few cars, including Max Verstappen, not leave the grid after the aborted start whilst Lando Norris left the grid.

READ MORE: Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CANCELLED in dramatic scenes

Will Lando Norris receive a penalty in Brazil?

Norris left the grid despite there being no green lights when the start was aborted, with no clear regulation as to what happens in this scenario for the FIA to base their decision upon.

Stroll's incident marks the second time this weekend that the Canadian could determine the championship battle, after a crash in qualifying prevented Verstappen from completing his lap and was knocked out of qualifying.

The Dutchman will have to fight his way up from P16 to try and limit the damage this weekend, and a potential penalty for Norris could play into his hands.

READ MORE: FIA announce late Verstappen DEMOTION in Brazilian GP sprint race

Related

Max Verstappen Lando Norris F1 Aston Martin Lance Stroll Brazilian Grand Prix
Norris struggles early in RAINY Brazilian Grand Prix
Brazilian Grand Prix

Norris struggles early in RAINY Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 star OUT of Brazilian Grand Prix after qualifying smash
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 star OUT of Brazilian Grand Prix after qualifying smash

  • 2 uur geleden

Latest News

Brazilian Grand Prix

FIA announce Norris investigation after UNUSUAL multi-car incident

  • 24 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

Norris struggles early in RAINY Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 1 uur geleden
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 star DISQUALIFIED by FIA from Brazilian Grand Prix

  • 16 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 title battle takes MASSIVE twist in huge Brazilian GP wreck

  • 34 minutes ago
Brazilian Grand Prix

FIA announce Mercedes investigation after Brazilian GP mistake

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 Explained

Formula 1 red flags explained - When are they used?

  • 38 minutes ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2024

Full drivers
Ontdek het op Google Play
x